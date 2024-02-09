In the hushed corridors of Netcare Linkwood Hospital, where life's most profound and fragile moments unfold daily, Dr. Dheshni Naidoo, a seasoned gynaecologist and obstetrician, shares her insightful perspective on an often overlooked aspect of pregnancy: the emotional engagement of partners.

The Unseen Struggle

February 9, 2024 - Dr. Naidoo illuminates the partner's potential emotional isolation and depression, particularly during the postnatal period. This revelation uncovers a parallel narrative that runs alongside the expected joys and challenges of pregnancy, one that's shrouded in silence and seldom acknowledged.

She emphasizes the importance of defining the partner's role from the outset of the pregnancy and providing opportunities for active participation. This inclusive approach not only fosters a stronger relationship during this transformative period but also safeguards against the risks of emotional detachment and despair.

The Healing Power of Touch

A wealth of research underscores the indispensable role of human touch in emotional well-being, particularly during pregnancy. Deprivation of touch can manifest as anxiety, depression, and stress. Conversely, touch has been shown to lower blood pressure, cortisol levels, and instigate the release of oxytocin, a hormone that facilitates emotional bonding.

The benefits of touch extend to newborns as well. Babies who receive skin-to-skin contact with their mothers immediately after birth exhibit superior temperature regulation, heart rate, and breathing, and cry less frequently. The absence of touch during early life can have far-reaching implications on brain development and behavior, making the case for involving partners during pregnancy even more compelling.

Reimagining Roles and Redefining Bonds

Dr. Naidoo's advocacy for partner involvement challenges traditional roles and expectations, inviting a reimagining of the pregnancy and birth process. By encouraging touch and fostering active participation, partners are no longer mere spectators but integral players in this profound journey.

As Dr. Naidoo continues her vital work at Netcare Linkwood Hospital, her message resonates: involving partners during pregnancy and birth is not merely a suggestion, but a necessity for emotional well-being. In doing so, we redefine the bonds of family and strengthen the foundation upon which new life is built.

In the quiet corners of the hospital, where the miracle of life unfolds daily, the power of touch and the importance of partner involvement become palpable. Dr. Naidoo's insights serve as a reminder that pregnancy is not solely a physical journey for the mother, but an emotional odyssey for both parents.

As we reconsider the roles of partners during pregnancy, we are reminded of the healing power of touch and the profound impact it can have on emotional well-being. By fostering active participation and encouraging touch, we can strengthen relationships, safeguard against emotional isolation, and create a nurturing environment for new life.