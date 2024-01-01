en English
China

The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage

With the advent of Chinese New Year, a kaleidoscope of traditions comes into vibrant focus. Notably, the custom of wearing new clothes, particularly in red and gold, marks the celebration. These colors, deeply entwined with Chinese culture, are not just aesthetically pleasing but hold significant symbolic meaning. Red, a vivid symbol of good luck and happiness, and gold, a beacon of wealth, prosperity, and royalty, become the palette of Chinese New Year.

The Sartorial Significance of Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is not only a time of celebration but also a moment to honor long-standing traditions. One such tradition is the donning of new attire, exemplifying renewal and fresh beginnings. As the clock strikes midnight, marking the onset of the New Year, individuals clad in their new garments embrace the promise of a prosperous year ahead.

While traditional Chinese clothing such as Tang suits for men carries historical importance, modern attire is equally embraced, provided it incorporates the auspicious shades of red or gold. However, the wardrobe selection isn’t merely a matter of color preference. Black and white clothes are consciously avoided due to their association with mourning and bad luck.

Beauty Rituals and Superstitions

Simultaneously, the Chinese New Year comes with its unique set of beauty taboos. Washing hair on the first day of the New Year, or receiving haircuts during the holiday, are practices strictly avoided. These acts could symbolize washing away or cutting off good fortune, a risk no one wishes to take on a day meant for celebrations and good luck.

Stepping into the New Year

Furthermore, the tradition extends to footgear, with new shoes purchased before the New Year begins. This practice holds particular significance for Cantonese speakers, as the word ‘shoe,’ sounding eerily similar to a sigh, could indicate potential reasons for lamenting in the new year. Thus, stepping into new shoes ushers in an era of positivity and fortune.

Brands like Koio, Coach, Ralph Lauren, Fendi, and Jane Win have recognized this tradition’s commercial potential, releasing capsule collections featuring red and gold attire to commemorate the Lunar New Year. The collections, priced between $40 and $895, include sneakers, clothing, handbags, and jewelry, all embellished with dragon-themed designs, a nod to the Year of the Dragon.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

