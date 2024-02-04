The Brig Cigar Bar Lounge: A New Chapter in Erie's Downtown Revival

In downtown Erie, a much-anticipated establishment has finally unlocked its doors to the public. The Brig Cigar Bar Lounge, after three years of diligent preparation, is now welcoming guests to its sophisticated premises, which feature a walk-in humidor stocked with a wide array of premium cigars. This new lounge is not just an indulgent sanctuary for cigar enthusiasts, but also a dynamic venue for special events, including interactive sessions with renowned cigar companies and unique tasting experiences, aimed at finding the perfect congruence of cigars with wine and other beverages.

A Warm Reception, A Bright Future

Bea Habursky, the general manager of The Brig, expressed great enthusiasm about the overwhelmingly positive response from the community. According to Habursky, the lounge offers an enjoyable atmosphere that hasn't been present in the area before, inviting patrons to unwind in a sophisticated setting while appreciating the fine nuances of their chosen cigars.

More Than a Cigar Lounge

However, The Brig extends its influence beyond its immediate patrons. Drew Whiting, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, has highlighted the significance of the lounge as a much-needed quality amenity for the region. By setting a high standard, The Brig has the potential to inspire other businesses in the area, catalyzing a ripple effect of development.

A New Landmark on State Street

The Brig Cigar Lounge is situated on the third floor of 419 State Street, poised to become a standout feature of the region's offerings. With its distinct character and upscale services, the lounge could well set a new precedent for similar high-caliber establishments along the bayfront and neighboring streets, further enriching the local cultural and social landscape.