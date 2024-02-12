The Best Valentine's Gift: A Healthier, More Honest Relationship

As Valentine's Day approaches, the focus on romantic relationships intensifies. But what if the best gift you could give your partner is not a grand gesture or an expensive present, but a healthier, more honest relationship? This is the advice of Amber Sherman, a licensed clinical social worker and manager of the Employee Assistance Program at Gundersen Health System.

Laying the Groundwork for Healthy Communication

According to Sherman, one of the keys to a healthy relationship is effective communication. This means not only expressing your own needs and feelings, but also actively listening to and understanding your partner's perspective. But when emotions run high, it can be difficult to communicate in a productive way. That's why Sherman recommends establishing ground rules for fair fights before conflicts arise.

These ground rules can include things like taking a time-out if the conversation becomes too heated, avoiding personal attacks or name-calling, and focusing on finding a solution rather than assigning blame. By setting these boundaries ahead of time, couples can ensure that disagreements remain productive and not nasty.

Breaking the Cycle of Unhealthy Relationships

For some, the ability to communicate effectively and maintain a healthy relationship may not come naturally. Past trauma, unresolved issues, and unhealthy patterns of behavior can all contribute to relationship difficulties. That's where therapy can help.

"Everyone is capable of having a healthy relationship," Sherman says. "But for some people, it may take some work to get there. Counseling can provide the tools and support needed to break the cycle of unhealthy relationships and develop the skills necessary for a successful partnership."

Emphasizing Self-Love and Self-Care

In addition to improving communication and addressing past trauma, Sherman emphasizes the importance of self-love and self-care in fostering healthy relationships. This can include activities like setting aside time for personal hobbies and interests, practicing mindfulness and self-compassion, and seeking support from friends and family.

"Healthy relationships start with a strong sense of self," Sherman explains. "By taking care of your own needs and prioritizing your own well-being, you'll be better equipped to support your partner and maintain a healthy, loving relationship."

As Valentine's Day approaches, consider giving your partner the gift of a healthier, more honest relationship. By focusing on effective communication, addressing past trauma, and prioritizing self-love and self-care, you can lay the foundation for a successful partnership that will last long beyond the holiday.

Note: The above article emphasizes the importance of self-love, effective communication, and addressing past trauma in fostering healthy relationships. It is based on expert advice from a licensed clinical social worker and relationship coach.