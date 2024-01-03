en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

The Best Snow Shovels of 2024: Features, Recommendations, and Expert Insights

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
The Best Snow Shovels of 2024: Features, Recommendations, and Expert Insights

As winter’s icy grip takes hold, a reliable snow shovel becomes an indispensable tool. With numerous options on the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. This article endeavors to simplify this process by presenting six standout snow shovels, each possessing distinctive attributes catering to varying needs and conditions. The goal is to highlight shovels that are not just effective in snow-clearing but also ergonomic and comfortable to use, thus minimizing the risk of back injuries.

Unveiling the Six Snow Shovels of 2024

Snow Joe Shovelution leads the pack with its spring-assisted handle that facilitates easy snow flinging. Its durability is a major plus. The Ames Poly Grain Scoop Shovel is a hardy plastic option usable year-round for diverse purposes. True Temper 18-Inch Mountain Mover offers an ergonomic, cost-effective plastic snow shovel equipped with a nylon wear strip.

Scaling up to heavier loads, we have the True Temper 20-Inch Aluminum Snow Shovel, a metal implement boasting a steel wear strip for extended lifespan. The Garant 24-Inch Sleigh Shovel, specifically designed for individuals with back pain, facilitates snow pushing rather than tossing. Finally, the Bully Tools Combination Snow Shovel strikes an ideal balance between width and ease of use, perfect for clearing large areas.

Expert Insights: Mallory Micetich’s Advice on Snow Shovels

Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, lends her expertise to the discussion. She emphasizes the importance of selecting between metal and plastic shovels based on personal requirements and the typical snow conditions in one’s area. Ergonomic considerations also feature prominently in her advice. According to her, an effective snow shovel need not be an expensive investment, with several good options available under $60.

Electric Snow Shovels: The Future is Here

Electric snow shovels are revolutionizing snow-clearing methods. The Greenworks 80V model is a standout performer in this category, with its 12-inch wide blade and power-charged auger that churns and propels snow with remarkable efficiency. It outshone other models, including Snow Joe, Ego Power, and Earthwise, in testing, particularly impressing with its easy assembly process.

The article concludes by reiterating the importance of a good snow shovel, particularly in regions with heavy snowfall. The featured shovels, along with expert insights, are intended to guide readers in selecting a shovel that complements their lifestyle and location beautifully.

0
Lifestyle Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
In the heart of Idaho, where potatoes have long been the culinary crown jewel, a new gastronomic hero is rising to prominence – the classic cheeseburger. Amid the traditional and satisfying options of patties adorned with Swiss, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, there are also innovative renditions like multi-layered burgers and cheese-infused delights. The essence
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
Food Brands Kickstart 2024 With Exciting New Products
6 mins ago
Food Brands Kickstart 2024 With Exciting New Products
Barry Keoghan Reflects on Relationship Advice and Personal Life
8 mins ago
Barry Keoghan Reflects on Relationship Advice and Personal Life
Dior and Otani Workshop Unveil Whimsical Capsule Collection
3 mins ago
Dior and Otani Workshop Unveil Whimsical Capsule Collection
Cornas: The Understated Gem of France's Northern Rhone Valley
6 mins ago
Cornas: The Understated Gem of France's Northern Rhone Valley
Riding the Fourth Wave of Coffee: Portland's Pivotal Role
6 mins ago
Riding the Fourth Wave of Coffee: Portland's Pivotal Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
43 seconds
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
1 min
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
1 min
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
1 min
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
2 mins
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
2 mins
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
3 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
3 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
18 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
60 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app