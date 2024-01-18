The Best Purple Shampoos: Unveiling the Top Picks from Rigorous Testing

With an abundance of purple shampoos saturating the market, selecting the right one for maintaining blonde, light, or gray hair can be an overwhelming task. To simplify this process, a meticulous review of 26 different purple shampoos was conducted, from which the top 13 picks were selected based on real-world testing. Essential for counteracting brassiness between salon visits, the relevance and effectiveness of these shampoos are undeniable.

Color Wheel Principle: The Science Behind Purple Shampoos

Carly Zanoni, a colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional ambassador, explains the science behind these shampoos. According to her, purple shampoos neutralize the yellow tones in blonde or gray hair. This is due to the color wheel principle where purple and yellow are opposites, leading to a neutralization effect when combined. This principle forms the basis of the purple shampoo's effectiveness.

Testing Criteria: Finding the Best Purple Shampoos

The testing team at PEOPLE evaluated the shampoos based on their effectiveness, ease of use, ability to clean hair, and their capability to tone out yellow tinges. Over six weeks, the shampoos were put through a rigorous testing phase, ensuring only the best made the cut.

The Top Pick: Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo

At the culmination of six weeks, the top pick was the Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo. This shampoo was praised for its efficacy, bond cure technology, and nourishing ingredients like mango butter extract, borage oil, and vegan proteins. Not only did it prove superior in its toning capabilities, but it also excelled in catering to all hair types. The formula comes with detailed application instructions for different hair types, making it a user-friendly choice.

Other noteworthy shampoos include the dpHUE Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo, lauded for its hair strengthening properties, and the Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo, a perfect pick for budget-conscious consumers. Both shampoos demonstrated significant toning effects and hair brightening after just one use.

Among other standout products, the PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo, touted as the ultimate hair hero for neutralising yellow or brassy tones, also deserves a mention. The shampoo contains active violet pigment and brightens hair color in just one wash, effectively treating color fading and dullness for a vibrant shine.