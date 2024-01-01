The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

The Bearded Barista, a new year-round Christmas-themed cafe, has made its festive debut on Main Street, Rockwood, in the former location of the iconic Saunders Bakery. The brainchild of owner Jarod Dalley-Haase, this unique cafe, adorned with a plethora of Christmas trees and vintage decorations, has been attracting a steady stream of customers since its grand opening in December.

From Mobile Cafe to Themed Eatery

Jarod Dalley-Haase isn’t new to the coffee business. Before he decided to establish a permanent location, he ran a mobile cafe under the same name for two years, specializing in catering to weddings and special events. The idea of a Christmas-themed cafe was born out of Dalley-Haase’s and his wife’s shared love for the holiday season. Their inspiration came in part from a year-round Christmas store in Niagara and a German Christmas village in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

A Unique Offering in Rockwood

The Bearded Barista isn’t just about coffee. Besides serving espresso-based drinks and coffee, the cafe also offers a variety of baked goods and sells Christmas decorations and stocking stuffers. The cafe’s decor, which includes several Christmas trees—some decorated by Dalley-Haase’s mother—and childhood decorations like old Coca-Cola figurines, adds to the unique charm of the place. In addition to the year-round festive atmosphere in the main room, the back room’s decor will change with the seasons, providing a refreshing visual experience for visitors.

Fostering a Community Spirit

As part of its community engagement initiative, The Bearded Barista plans to host monthly craft nights and events such as readings by local children’s authors. The cafe hopes to foster a cozy lounge atmosphere, complete with jazz and jazz-style Christmas music, plush seating, and even a ‘living room’ area by the fire. In a whimsical addition, visitors to the washroom will be greeted by a life-size cut-out of Will Ferrell’s character, Elf.