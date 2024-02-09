The Agate Man's Latest Discovery: A 20-Pound Brecciated Agate Masterpiece

Lyndon D. Johnson, endearingly known as "The Agate Man," has just expanded his awe-inspiring collection with a stunning 20-pound brecciated agate. This new addition, discovered on January 5th, 2024, in Minnesota, holds special significance due to its rarity and impressive size.

A Dance with Destiny

Lyndon's latest find is a testament to the power of intuition and determination. With a premonition about discovering a large agate, he embarked on a quest that led him to a property where the 20-pound treasure was buried. After a tense wait for the landowners' arrival, permission was granted, and the excavation process began.

The agate, initially obscured and encased in the earth, took over 20 minutes to unearth. The result was a breathtaking brecciated agate, now one of the most beautiful agates ever discovered in its size category.

A Collection of Wonders

Lyndon's Sauk Rapids home houses an astounding collection of over 1800 pounds of agates, fossils, and gemstones. Among these are a 31-pound dendritic agate and a 3-pound Labradorite crystal. Each piece in the collection tells a unique story, reflecting the diverse beauty of the natural world.

Beyond the allure of the agates and gemstones, Lyndon's collection also features personal memorabilia, offering a glimpse into the life and passions of "The Agate Man." The collection has garnered admiration from Rock Hounds and curious visitors alike.

From Minnesota Soil to the National Spotlight

Lyndon's dedication to rock hounding and his remarkable discoveries have captured the attention of the media. He has appeared on television programs such as Minnesota Bound and Due North Outdoors, sharing his knowledge and passion for agates with a wide audience.

In recognition of his achievements, Lyndon will be featured on TPT's "Landmarks - Minnesota Collections." This opportunity will allow viewers to delve deeper into the world of agates and appreciate the extraordinary collection amassed by "The Agate Man."

To further share his experiences, Lyndon has authored a book detailing his journey as a rock hound. The book is available through his Facebook page, offering readers an intimate look at the life and discoveries of "The Agate Man."

As "The Agate Man" continues his dance with destiny, uncovering the hidden gems of the earth, his latest find – the 20-pound brecciated agate – stands as a powerful reminder of the beauty and wonder that lies beneath the surface, waiting to be discovered.