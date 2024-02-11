The Abandoned House on Conduit Road: A Poignant Tale of Time and Memories

In the quiet Lincolnshire village of Bitchfield, an abandoned house on Conduit Road stands as a testament to time and the stories it silently holds. Once the cherished home of Mr John Fisher and Mrs Mary Angela Fisher, the property has been vacant since early 2020. With demolition looming and the land destined to be absorbed by a nearby farm, the house whispers the poignant tale of its former inhabitants.

A Forgotten Time Capsule

Discovered by an urban explorer, the house is a treasure trove of personal belongings that offer a glimpse into the lives of the Fishers. A Zimmer frame, wheelchair, and children's dolls sit among the dust and cobwebs, while wedding photos capture the essence of a love story that blossomed over the decades. The house, which was built in the 1950s, reflects the architectural charm of a bygone era.

Mrs Mary Angela Fisher, one of the first women to receive a degree from the University of London in 1934, dedicated her life to education and inspired generations of students before retiring to Bitchfield with her husband. Her presence in the community was felt by many, and her legacy still lingers in the hearts of those who knew her.

A House That Once Was

Despite its eerie atmosphere, the abandoned house on Conduit Road has become a favorite exploration for the urban adventurer who stumbled upon it. The property's history, coupled with the personal items left behind, paints a vivid picture of a life well-lived.

"It's as if time has stood still in this house," he says. "Each room tells a different story, and you can't help but feel connected to the people who once called it home."

Although the house has become a source of fascination, it has also caused problems for nearby residents who have witnessed break-ins, infestations, and damage to their own properties. The owner of an adjacent house has expressed frustration with South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) for their lack of response to concerns about the abandoned property.

A Call for Action

Despite SKDC's stated priority of managing empty properties and having an Empty Homes Strategy, no information has been provided about actions taken to address the issue. The property owner is calling on SKDC to act in accordance with their policy and use legal powers to bring the house back into use.

"It's disheartening to see a home that was once filled with love and laughter fall into such disrepair," says the neighbor. "Not only is it a shame for the Fisher family, but it's also causing problems for those of us who live nearby."

As the house on Conduit Road faces demolition, the memories it holds will be lost forever. The community hopes that SKDC will take action to prevent further abandoned properties from becoming a burden on residents and instead provide much-needed homes for local families.

The house in Bitchfield, once a symbol of love and family, now stands as a reminder of the importance of preserving history and caring for the places we call home. Its story, though tinged with sadness, serves as an inspiration for the community to come together and ensure that the legacy of the Fisher family lives on.