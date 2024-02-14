The 3 Stories: A New Multi-Floor Hospitality Venue Rich in History and Entertainment

This summer, the city center will welcome a new three-story hospitality venue, The 3 Stories, in the former JJB Sports building. Owned by John Curran and his daughter Sarah Leathem, the renovation project has been extensive, but the results promise to be worth the wait.

A Multi-Faceted Venue Rich in History

The 3 Stories derives its name from the building's three floors and its past life as The Three Crowns pub. The structure, believed to date back to the 1780s, still boasts some remarkable original features, such as exposed brickwork, beams, period-style windows, and salvaged floorboards. The restoration process has focused on preserving these elements while infusing each floor with its own unique identity, all connected by the theme of storytelling and Sunderland's history.

A Culinary and Entertainment Haven

Visitors to The 3 Stories can expect a diverse offering catering to various tastes and preferences. The ground floor will house a bar serving food, including options like bao buns and loaded fries. A sports bar and nightclub will occupy the first floor, while a rooftop cocktail bar will provide a stunning view of the city.

Job Opportunities and Match Day Offerings

With over 40 staff positions available, The 3 Stories is set to create new job opportunities in the area. The venue also aims to provide a strong match day offering, making it an ideal destination for sports enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. As the opening date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the unveiling of this unique hospitality experience.

In summary, The 3 Stories is poised to become a new city center landmark, combining history, storytelling, and entertainment in a multi-floor hospitality venue. With its focus on preserving the site's heritage and providing diverse offerings, the venue promises a memorable experience for all who visit.