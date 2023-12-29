en English
Fashion

Tharoor Questions BJP’s Core Message Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Tharoor Questions BJP's Core Message Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

Shashi Tharoor, a renowned Congress figure and Lok Sabha MP, recently voiced his thoughts on the forthcoming general elections and the BJP’s core messaging. Tharoor hinted that his upcoming bid for Thiruvananthapuram might be his last in the constituency, although he emphasized that there’s never a finality in politics. The Congress MP scrutinized the BJP’s ‘Acche Din’ promise and the shift back to its core message. The imminent consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the inauguration of the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi were pointed out as instances of this shift.

Tharoor Questions BJP’s Core Message

As the Ram Mandir’s consecration draws near, Tharoor expressed concerns about the BJP’s return to its Hindu Hriday Samrat narrative. He questioned the BJP’s ‘Acche Din’ promise, intimating that the focus was veering back towards its core message. In his critique, Tharoor also underscored the evolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrative over the years and raised questions about the promises made by the BJP.

Attendance at Ram Temple Event – A Personal Choice

Tharoor, known for his eloquence, expressed his stance on the controversy surrounding the invitation of opposition leaders to the Ram Temple’s consecration event. He emphasized that attending the event should be a personal choice and not a political statement. Tharoor expressed his unease over the media’s attempts to create a predicament for Congress leaders over their decision to attend the event. Reiterating that a temple is a place for worship, not a platform for political demonstrations, Tharoor’s stance echoed the sentiments of several other leaders who declined the invitation.

Ram Temple Inauguration – A Significant Event

The consecration event of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony. An estimated 4,000 saints are expected to participate in the event, which will feature the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the temple. This event has garnered significant attention, given its cultural and political implications in the country.

Fashion India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

