Texarkana Gala to Honor Educators with Awards, Support: Tickets Now Available

On March 2nd, Texarkana, Arkansas, will become the center of celebration and support for educators at the annual Teachers Support Teachers gala. Held at the Convention Center, the event will feature food, live music, and the much-anticipated announcement of the Amy Gardner Educator Excellence Award winner. This gala not only aims to honor outstanding educators but also to bolster the morale and retention of teachers through various supportive initiatives.

Empowering Educators

Teachers Support Teachers, under the leadership of founder and CEO Juanita Harris, has taken a novel approach to Teacher Appreciation Day. Instead of confining the appreciation to a single day in May, Harris envisions a series of monthly moments that commence in August, each aimed at enhancing teacher morale. From offering pedicures to arranging for masseuses in teachers' lounges and providing mental health support, the organization is dedicated to ensuring educators feel valued year-round. Texarkana's Teachers Support Teachers uplifts educators with a gala that serves as a beacon of support and appreciation.

Gala Details and Ticket Information

For those looking to support this noble cause, tickets for the gala are priced at $40 per person, with the option to reserve a table for $500. The event promises an evening of enjoyment, recognition, and solidarity among those who dedicate their lives to educating future generations. Interested parties can secure their attendance by calling (501) 295-7133 or sending an email to reacher.spprt.teachers@gmail.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Boosting Morale, Aiming for Retention

The Teachers Support Teachers organization recognizes the challenges faced by educators and the crucial role that morale plays in teacher retention. By transforming Teacher Appreciation Day from an annual event to a monthly celebration, they aim to create a more supportive and appreciative environment throughout the school year. This initiative not only honors educators but also addresses the broader goal of retaining quality teachers in the Texarkana area.

The gala serves as a testament to the community's recognition of the hard work and dedication of teachers. By attending, participants contribute to a cause that reaches beyond a single night of celebration, fostering a culture of continuous support and appreciation for educators. As the event approaches, the community eagerly anticipates the announcement of the Amy Gardner Educator Excellence Award winner, highlighting the gala as a pivotal moment for education in Texarkana.