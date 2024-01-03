en English
Fashion

Terry Dubrow’s New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Terry Dubrow’s New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and embraced the new year with open arms, Terry Dubrow, a celebrated plastic surgeon and a household name from ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’, unveiled a striking new look. His wife, Heather Dubrow, took to Instagram to reveal Terry’s new dark brown hair color, a dramatic shift from his recognizable salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The revelation triggered a flurry of reactions from followers, demonstrating the power of social media in shaping public discourse.

Public Opinion Divided Over Terry’s New Look

The Instagram post, shared during the couple’s New Year’s Eve celebration at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, sparked a heated debate among fans. Several followers voiced their disapproval, criticizing the change as unnatural and a stark contrast against Terry’s complexion. However, there were also many who applauded the new look, complimenting the Dubrows for their fantastic appearance. The comments section turned into a battleground, reflecting the polarizing nature of change.

Reflections on New Year Traditions and Personal Milestones

Beyond the controversy stirred by Terry’s hair transformation, the Instagram post served as a platform for Heather to reflect on their tradition of celebrating the New Year at The Nice Guy restaurant. She emphasized the importance of living in the present and disconnecting from the incessant pull of social media. Heather also celebrated the couple’s 27th anniversary since their first meeting on a blind date, and their 24th wedding anniversary. This reflection served as a testament to their enduring bond, a beacon of hope in the often turbulent world of celebrity marriages.

A Rollercoaster Year for the Dubrows

2023 was a year of trials and triumphs for the Dubrows. Terry Dubrow faced a serious health scare when he suffered symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in his heart. His recovery was a cause for celebration and relief, as reflected in Heather’s heartfelt appreciation post. Heather, on the other hand, faced challenges while filming season 17 of RHOC due to conflicts with her castmates. Amidst the highs and lows, the couple’s resilience shone through, offering inspiration to their dedicated fanbase.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

