en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Tensions Mount at JNU as Ayodhya Prepares for Ram Mandir Inauguration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
Tensions Mount at JNU as Ayodhya Prepares for Ram Mandir Inauguration

In the lead-up to the scheduled inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a tense atmosphere has engulfed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as slogans demanding the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid have surfaced. The inauguration, slated for January 22, 2024, is anticipated to be a grand affair with arrangements for online booking for ‘aarti’ passes and an expected address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event, however, has stirred the political cauldron, causing division within the Opposition INDIA bloc. A few parties are likely to steer clear of the event considering the political undercurrents.

(Read Also: India’s Pursuit of Victory in South Africa: A Historical Analysis)

Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Mandir Inauguration

The city of Ayodhya is being adorned for the grand inauguration, with its residents and workers actively participating in the preparations. The Ayodhya Ram Temple, touted as one of the most significant post-independence temples in India, is scheduled for inauguration on January 22, 2024. The ceremony is expected to witness speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

About the Ayodhya Ram Temple

The temple, nestled in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, sprawls over approximately 2.7 acres of land. Constructed in the Nagara style, the structure is built on Vastu Shastra principles and boasts artwork depicting the life of Lord Ram on its walls. The construction of the temple, which cost Rs 900 crore, is a blend of modern technology amenities and traditional Indian customs.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Soars: A Look at the Driving Forces and Key Highlights)

Controversy Surrounds the Inauguration

However, the upcoming inauguration has ignited controversy, with tensions rising at JNU over demands for the rebuilding of the Babri Masjid. This tension underlines the continuing religious and political rifts that the construction of the Ram Mandir has brought to the fore.

Read More

0
India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Assam Man Lynched on Suspicion of Goat Theft; Three Arrested as Protests Erupt

By Rafia Tasleem

Nag Ashwin Unveils 'Kalki 2898 AD': India's Unique Sci-fi Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Ram Charan: From Acting School to Global Stardom

By BNN Correspondents

Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits ...
@India · 4 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits ...
heart comment 0
Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft
India Gears Up to Launch First Amrit Bharat Express Trains: A Leap in Railway Technology

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Gears Up to Launch First Amrit Bharat Express Trains: A Leap in Railway Technology
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
Ajinkya Rahane’s ‘No Rest Days’ Post Creates a Stir Following India’s Defeat

By Salman Khan

Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
3 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
4 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
5 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
6 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
8 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
9 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
12 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
13 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
13 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app