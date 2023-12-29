Tensions Mount at JNU as Ayodhya Prepares for Ram Mandir Inauguration

In the lead-up to the scheduled inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a tense atmosphere has engulfed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as slogans demanding the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid have surfaced. The inauguration, slated for January 22, 2024, is anticipated to be a grand affair with arrangements for online booking for ‘aarti’ passes and an expected address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event, however, has stirred the political cauldron, causing division within the Opposition INDIA bloc. A few parties are likely to steer clear of the event considering the political undercurrents.

Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Mandir Inauguration

The city of Ayodhya is being adorned for the grand inauguration, with its residents and workers actively participating in the preparations. The Ayodhya Ram Temple, touted as one of the most significant post-independence temples in India, is scheduled for inauguration on January 22, 2024. The ceremony is expected to witness speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

About the Ayodhya Ram Temple

The temple, nestled in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, sprawls over approximately 2.7 acres of land. Constructed in the Nagara style, the structure is built on Vastu Shastra principles and boasts artwork depicting the life of Lord Ram on its walls. The construction of the temple, which cost Rs 900 crore, is a blend of modern technology amenities and traditional Indian customs.

Controversy Surrounds the Inauguration

However, the upcoming inauguration has ignited controversy, with tensions rising at JNU over demands for the rebuilding of the Babri Masjid. This tension underlines the continuing religious and political rifts that the construction of the Ram Mandir has brought to the fore.

