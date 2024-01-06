en English
India

Television Star Karan Vohra Revels in Professional Success and Upcoming Parenthood

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Television Star Karan Vohra Revels in Professional Success and Upcoming Parenthood

Renowned television actor Karan Vohra, celebrated for his roles in series like ‘Krishna Chali London,’ is currently basking in the limelight for his compelling performance in ‘Imlie 2,’ sharing screen space with Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor. The actor is also set to enthrall audiences in the forthcoming web series ‘Naam Namak Nishan,’ slated for a premiere on Amazon Mini.

A Double Celebration for Karan Vohra

However, it’s not just professional success that Karan has been celebrating recently. The actor and his wife, Bella Vohra, are currently on cloud nine as they await the arrival of their twin babies. Married since 2012, the couple decided to share their joy with their dear ones by throwing a baby shower. The news of the pregnancy arrived just a week after Karan secured his role in ‘Imlie,’ a moment he fondly refers to as a ‘double bonanza’ of personal and professional accomplishments.

Embracing Fatherhood and Birthday Celebrations

Alongside the anticipation of embracing fatherhood, Karan recently marked another significant moment in his life – his birthday. The actor celebrated the special occasion with a close-knit party attended by his dearest friends. Moments of the celebration were shared on social media, painting a picture of an evening filled with laughter, joy, and camaraderie. The community extended their heartfelt wishes to Karan, not just for his birthday but also for the new chapter about to begin in his life.

Industry Joins in the Jubilation

The news of Karan’s twins and his upcoming role in ‘Naam Namak Nishan’ has been met with jubilation from the industry. Colleagues, friends, and fans alike have joined in the joyous occasion, expressing their excitement and extending their best wishes for both his professional journey and personal life. With the glow of success, both on screen and off, it indeed seems like a joyous period for Karan Vohra.

0
India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

comment avatar

Shary Modi

· 1 day ago

Hi Dil Bar, Please rectify the article. Karan and Bella had their twin babies on 16th Jun 2023. The babies are already 6 months old. The article otherwise is well worded ( covering his professional work - Imlie and currently shooting Naam Namak Nishaan for Amazon Mini TV; covering his birthday celebrations on 5th January 2024) , however, the upcoming parenthood information is completely messed up and wrong. Please check actor Karan Vohra's Instagram account @itskaranvohra ( He is not on Facebook ), for more information.

Log in to comment

India

