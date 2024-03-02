Teen Earns Presidential Award Nomination for Over 100 Book Reviews for Johnson County Library

Mahad Zamir, a dedicated 15-year-old sophomore from Blue Valley West High School, has turned his passion for reading into a commendable volunteer achievement. Not only does he excel academically, particularly in math, with aspirations for medical school, but he also enjoys a diverse range of activities including swimming, basketball, and playing the trumpet. However, it's his contribution to the Johnson County Library through writing more than 100 book reviews that has spotlighted his extraordinary commitment to literacy and community service.

Exceptional Dedication to Literacy and Community Service

Mahad's remarkable volunteer effort not only enriched his own educational experience but also made him a pivotal figure in promoting reading among his peers. Through his reviews, Mahad has been able to enhance his critical thinking skills, expand his vocabulary, and refine his writing capabilities. Heather Miller, the Youth Information Specialist at Johnson County Library, recognized Mahad's talent early on and encouraged him to persist with his reviews, acknowledging their quality and the unique perspectives he brought to the table. The teen book review program, inaugurated in early 2020, has welcomed 435 teen reviewers, with Mahad emerging as the most prolific contributor in 2023. This initiative provides a platform for teens to review books, audiobooks, DVDs, and other materials, thereby earning volunteer hours and making significant educational strides.

Impact of the Teen Book Review Program

The program has not only been a boon for the participants but has also offered librarians and readers fresh insights into the preferences and opinions of the youth regarding their reading material. Mahad's active engagement in this program underscores the importance of such initiatives in fostering a sense of ownership and trust among young readers. Furthermore, the acknowledgment of these volunteer hours significantly bolsters college applications, highlighting the multifaceted benefits of participating in the program. Mahad's anticipation for the Library endorsement for the Presidential Service Award exemplifies the profound impact that volunteering can have on a young individual's life, both academically and personally.

Encouragement for Future Participation

Johnson County Library continues to be a crucial resource for knowledge and learning, as Mahad and many other teens have discovered. The friendly and supportive staff, coupled with the diverse opportunities for engagement, make it an invaluable community asset. This story of Mahad's dedication and the subsequent recognition he has received serves as an inspiring call to action for other teens to contribute to their communities through similar volunteer efforts. It demonstrates how individual interests, such as reading, can be channeled into meaningful community service, emphasizing the role of libraries in fostering educational growth and civic engagement.

As Mahad looks forward to potentially receiving the Presidential Service Award, his journey from a passionate reader to a celebrated volunteer reviewer exemplifies the profound impact of dedication and service. It encourages a reflection on the power of volunteerism in shaping the lives of young individuals and the broader community. The Johnson County Library's teen book review program stands as a testament to the potential of youth-driven initiatives in promoting literacy, engagement, and recognition of the invaluable role of volunteers in our society.