Taylor Wimpey Boosts Shaw-cum-Donnington School Library with £250 Donation

Shaw-cum-Donnington CE Primary School is poised for an exciting enhancement of its library resources, following a generous £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties. This investment aims to foster a love for reading and learning among pupils by providing them with a wider range of books and educational materials.

Advertisment

Investing in Education

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, expressed the company's dedication to the development of young minds. "We are delighted to help provide a boost to Shaw-cum-Donnington CE Primary School's library," she stated, emphasizing the importance of investing in local education to support the growth of future generations. Lindsay Wakefield, Acting Headteacher, gratefully acknowledged the donation, highlighting its significance in enhancing the school's library resources and the crucial role of reading in children's development.

Strengthening Community Ties

Advertisment

The donation underscores Taylor Wimpey's commitment to community support and educational initiatives. It is part of a broader effort by the company to contribute to community facilities and infrastructure in the Newbury area. The proximity of Taylor Wimpey's Shaw Valley development to the school, located just two miles away, strengthens the bond between the company and the local community, manifesting a tangible impact on the educational landscape.

Future Prospects

This contribution from Taylor Wimpey not only enriches the learning environment at Shaw-cum-Donnington CE Primary School but also sets a precedent for local business involvement in education.