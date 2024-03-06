Tanqueray Celebrates International Women's Day with Exclusive Buffet and Band Night at Sheraton Kampala

Tanqueray, the renowned gin brand, is set to honor International Women's Day with a grand buffet and band night event at Sheraton Kampala Hotel. Scheduled for March 8th, this celebration aims to recognize and appreciate the achievements of women. The evening promises an immersive Tanqueray experience, featuring expertly crafted cocktails, a lavish buffet, and lively entertainment by the Ivuga band. Simon Layem, UBL Innovations Projects Manager, highlighted the brand's commitment to celebrating its female consumers and fostering an environment of inclusion and connection.

Immersive Tanqueray Experience

Guests attending the celebration will be greeted with a complimentary Tanqueray cocktail, setting the tone for an evening of indulgence and enjoyment. The event will showcase the skills of certified mixologists who will prepare signature Tanqueray gin and tonics, alongside a rich buffet spread and performances by the Ivuga band. This blend of fine dining, exquisite drinks, and entertainment is designed to provide a memorable Women's Day celebration, emphasizing Tanqueray's dedication to creating relatable and meaningful connections with its audience.

Exclusive Offers and Entertainment

Beyond the sensory delights of food and music, attendees will have the opportunity to win exclusive Tanqueray sponsored prizes, including spa or makeup vouchers and a complimentary brunch experience. These offerings not only enhance the celebratory atmosphere but also serve as a token of Tanqueray's gratitude towards its female consumers. The subsequent Girls' Night at Equator Bar offers yet another avenue for celebration, underlining the brand's commitment to honoring women beyond the confines of International Women's Day.

Event Details and Pricing

The Women's Day dinner and band night experience is priced at UGX 110,000, making it an accessible option for those wishing to partake in the celebrations. This event aligns with the global recognition of women's achievements and contributions, providing a platform for celebration, reflection, and connection. Tanqueray's initiative reflects a broader trend of brands actively engaging in social causes and celebrations, leveraging their platforms to support and honor significant societal milestones.

As the evening unfolds, guests will be enveloped in a Tanqueray-infused celebration that goes beyond mere appreciation, venturing into the realm of genuine connection and inclusion. This Women's Day event at Sheraton Kampala Hotel not only serves as a testament to Tanqueray's commitment to its female consumers but also as a beacon of celebration for women's achievements worldwide. Through this carefully curated experience, Tanqueray sets a precedent for how brands can engage in meaningful celebrations, fostering a deeper sense of community and recognition among their audience.