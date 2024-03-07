Tank Fest: Celebrating St Patrick's Day with 12-Hour Music Marathon at Tank Bar

Tank Bar and Live Lounge, located in The Hive, is gearing up for an unforgettable St Patrick's celebration named Tank Fest, taking place on Saturday, March 16, from 1pm to 1am. The event, meticulously organized by owner Owen Williams over the past months, promises a day filled with live music, drink specials, and a contest for the best festival attire, all for an entry fee of £5.

Unveiling Tank Fest's Festivities

Attendees of Tank Fest can anticipate an immersive experience with non-stop live music performances scheduled throughout the day. To complement the vibrant tunes, Tank Bar will be offering an array of drink deals and promotions, designed to enhance the festive spirit among guests. Moreover, in keeping with the celebratory theme, individuals showcasing the most impressive festival outfits will stand a chance to win exciting prizes, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the day's events.

A Venue with Character

Tank Bar and Live Lounge, which opened its doors last year, has quickly become a favored destination for those seeking a unique night out. Spanning two floors, the venue features an upstairs bar area that exudes a welcoming ambiance, while the secret bar below serves as the heart of live music performances. This distinctive setup ensures a memorable experience for patrons, whether they're there to enjoy the music, the drinks, or simply the company of friends in a lively environment.

Looking Forward

As Tank Fest approaches, anticipation builds not only among the local community but also among those planning to visit The Hive for this special occasion. With its thoughtful organization, diverse musical lineup, and engaging activities, Tank Fest is poised to set a high bar for St Patrick's Day celebrations in the area. As attendees look forward to a day of music, merriment, and memories, Tank Bar and Live Lounge stands ready to deliver an event that will be remembered long after the last note has faded.