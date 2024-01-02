en English
Lifestyle

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva: A Year of Love, Challenges, and Celebrations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva: A Year of Love, Challenges, and Celebrations

The year 2023 has been a significant one for Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva, marked by their wedding in July and weathering various challenges and controversies. Despite the stormy waters, the couple has consistently demonstrated their love publicly, on social media platforms. This narrative of resilience and love was punctuated by special moments for Tamara’s family, as her mother, Isabel Preysler, unveiled a heartwarming Disney documentary titled ‘Isabel Preysler: My Christmas‘, offering the world a personal glimpse into their family’s treasured Christmas traditions.

Christmas in Miami

The couple initially planned to spend Christmas in Miami with Tamara’s family, a long-standing tradition. Their festive season was a blend of family warmth and the sunny charm of Miami, with the couple facing and overcoming new rumors of infidelity. The rumors, however, did little to dampen their holiday spirit as they took to their social media channels to share the joy and love that marked their Christmas celebrations.

New Year’s Eve in Sierra de Guadarrama

After their Miami Christmas, the couple changed their plans for New Year’s Eve. Rather than joining the usual larger family gathering, they opted for a more private celebration in the Sierra de Guadarrama, Madrid. Íñigo shared glimpses of their ski trip on social media, marking the end of the year with a touch of adventure and a hint of romance in the snow-covered peaks. Tamara, however, has been notably absent from social media during this period.

Looking Forward

Despite her absence, it’s suggested that Tamara was a part of this romantic ski getaway, away from the prying eyes of the public and media. As the curtains drew on 2023, Íñigo reflected on the past year with positivity and anticipation for the challenges and surprises the new year may bring. Their story of resilience, love, and hope continues to inspire as they step into 2024, holding hands and facing whatever may come their way.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

