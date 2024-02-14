Tacos & Tequila Festival 2024: Ludacris, Sean Kingston, and Twista Headline Unforgettable Event

Get ready for a sizzling summer as the Tacos & Tequila Festival announces its electrifying lineup of headlining acts and ticket sales. Scheduled for June 8, 2024, at the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville, AL, this year's festival promises an unforgettable experience of music, margaritas, and mouthwatering tacos.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Prepare to be entertained by a trio of chart-topping artists. Headlining the Tacos & Tequila Festival are none other than Ludacris, Sean Kingston, and Twista. These renowned performers have collectively sold millions of albums and garnered numerous accolades, making this an event you won't want to miss.

Ticket Sales and Pricing

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available starting February 21st, 2024. Prices range from $92 to $177, with only 74 tickets up for grabs. To ensure you're part of the festivities, act fast before tickets sell out or prices increase.

Plan Ahead and Enjoy the Festival

As the Tacos & Tequila Festival is a 21+ event, attendees are advised to plan for transportation and childcare arrangements in advance. A clear bag policy will also be in effect, so make sure to pack accordingly. Withmeticulous planning, you can focus on enjoying the incredible music, margaritas, and tacos that await you at the festival.

Note: Prices and ticket availability are subject to change. Please check the official Tacos & Tequila Festival website for the most up-to-date information.