Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe Tie Knot: Intimate Udaipur Wedding Captured in Leaked Video

Bollywood's heartthrob Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton sensation Mathias Boe finally said their vows in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur on March 23, according to exclusive footage that surfaced online. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over a decade, managed to keep their wedding under wraps until now. This joyous occasion was marked by the presence of a few illustrious guests from the film industry, making it an event of both love and elegance.

Exclusive Glimpse into the Private Affair

The leaked video showcases Taapsee Pannu in a stunning traditional red suit, making her bridal entry alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and a group of close friends. Mathias Boe, looking dapper in a sherwani and pagdi, awaited his bride with a bicycle, adding a unique touch to their special day. The couple's happiness was palpable as they exchanged vows and shared affectionate moments, including a dance and a kiss post the varmala ceremony, all set to the melodious tunes of Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic song "Kothe Te Aa Mahiya."

A Celebration of Love and Secrecy

Despite the stardom, Taapsee Pannu chose to celebrate her nuptials away from the public eye, with the event being described as 'an extremely intimate affair' by News18. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20, with the wedding taking place in the picturesque city of Udaipur. Not many from Bollywood were in attendance, but notable figures like Anurag Kashyap and Pavail Gulati were spotted, solidifying their close bond with the couple. The absence of a large star-studded guest list highlights the couple's desire for a private celebration, focusing on their love and family.

Future Plans and Public Celebration

Following their intimate wedding, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are planning to host a grand party in Mumbai to celebrate their union with friends and colleagues from the industry.