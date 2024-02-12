Sylvia Buxton Honored as 2024 Woman of Influence in the Confectionery Industry

Sylvia Buxton, the esteemed president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America, is set to receive the 2024 Woman of Influence Award from the National Confectioners Association (NCA). This recognition is a testament to her exceptional leadership and commitment to mentoring within the confectionery industry.

A Trailblazer in the Confectionery Industry

With over three decades of experience in consumer goods, Sylvia Buxton has left an indelible mark on the confectionery industry. Her journey began in 1990 when she joined the Mars Corporation, where she honed her skills and gained invaluable insights into the industry.

In 2018, Buxton assumed the role of president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America. Under her leadership, the company has flourished, and she has become a respected figure in the industry.

The 2024 Woman of Influence Award

The Woman of Influence Award, established in 2021 by NCA's Women's Leadership Group, celebrates influential female leaders in the confectionery industry. The award recognizes women who have demonstrated superior leadership, made significant contributions to their organizations, and have served as mentors to other women in the industry.

Buxton's commitment to mentoring and her influence on the industry make her an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.

Buxton's Achievements and Impact

Throughout her career, Buxton has been a driving force behind numerous successful product launches and marketing campaigns. Her strategic vision and ability to connect with consumers have played a significant role in Perfetti Van Melle's growth in North America.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Buxton is known for her dedication to mentoring and supporting other women in the industry. She has been an active member of NCA's Women's Leadership Group, sharing her knowledge and experience to help others succeed.

Sylvia Buxton will be presented with the 2024 Woman of Influence Award at the State of the Industry Conference on March 10, 2024. This recognition serves as a reminder of her significant contributions to the confectionery industry and her commitment to empowering other women to achieve their goals.

As the leader of Perfetti Van Melle North America, Sylvia Buxton has not only demonstrated exceptional leadership but also a dedication to mentoring and supporting others in the industry. Her recognition as a 2024 Woman of Influence is a testament to her impact and a celebration of her accomplishments.

