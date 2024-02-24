Swinging Back to the Golden Era: Mary Stevens Hospice Hosts Retro Music Night for a Cause

In the heart of Stourbridge, amidst the hustle and bustle of the modern world, a unique event is set to transport attendees back to an era where vinyl ruled and dancefloors were never empty. Mary Stevens Hospice, a beacon of care and support in the community, is gearing up to host a special Christmas event that promises not just a trip down memory lane, but also an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. Scheduled for Saturday, 24th November, at the Kingfisher Country Club in Wall Heath, this event aims to celebrate the timeless appeal of music from the 60s to the 80s.

A Night of Nostalgia and Celebration

For one night only, the Kingfisher Country Club will transform into a haven for music lovers, with live performances set to evoke the spirit of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. At the heart of this musical journey is Dexter, a four-piece band renowned for their electrifying live performances across the club circuit. Known for their ability to capture the essence of this golden era, Dexter promises an evening filled with classic hits that will have attendees on their feet, dancing the night away. The celebration doesn't end there; a disco running until 1.00am ensures that the party keeps going, offering a perfect blend of nostalgia and festivity.

More Than Just Music

While the retro music night is poised to be a highlight of Stourbridge's social calendar, its purpose extends far beyond entertainment. Priced at an affordable £5.00, tickets to this event are not just passes to a memorable evening but also a means of supporting Mary Stevens Hospice. All proceeds from the event will be directed towards patient care, ensuring that the hospice can continue its vital work in the community. It's a testament to how fun and philanthropy can go hand in hand, creating a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. Those interested in being part of this special night are encouraged to secure their tickets by contacting the Fundraising Team at 01384 377778 or by booking online through the hospice's official website.

A Community Coming Together

The event not only highlights the hospice's commitment to providing exceptional care but also showcases the community's spirit of togetherness and support. With VIPs from across the borough, including representatives from Dudley Council, set to attend, it underscores the collective effort in making a difference. Beyond the glamour of the night and the allure of retro music, it's an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the season of giving, and ensure that the hospice can continue its invaluable work.