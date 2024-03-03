Sweet Success: Factoryville's Sugar Shack Event Taps into Tradition for Cancer Charity

Factoryville, Wyoming County, became a hub of sweetness and charity on a sunny Sunday afternoon as around 500 attendees gathered at Keystone College's Sugar Shack for an event filled with maple tapping, delicious treats, and a spirited 5K run. Organized by senior Casey Stratton, the event aimed to make her final year memorable while contributing to a cause close to many hearts - the American Cancer Society.

Maple Magic and Community Spirit

Participants had the unique opportunity to delve into the world of maple syrup production, from tapping trees to the final, sweet product. Workshops led by Kelley Stewart introduced curious attendees to the identification of maple trees and the traditional and modern methods of sap collection. The hands-on experience was complemented by tours through the college's Sugar Bush, offering a comprehensive look at the syrup-making process, including the role of tubing and buckets in sap collection.

Education and Connection

For Ausar Alexander, a wildlife biology student at Keystone College, the event was not just about syrup but also about the rich history and science behind maple syrup production. Alexander, who has been involved with the Sugar Shack since taking a class last spring, shared insights into the process, including the use of alcohol in tree cleaning. The event served as a platform for education, allowing the community to connect over shared curiosity and enjoyment of the syrup-making process.

A Sweet Cause

The highlight of the day was the 5K run, with all proceeds directed to the American Cancer Society, a choice inspired by Stratton's personal connection to cancer survivorship within her family. The event's blend of fun, learning, and philanthropy underscored the community's commitment to supporting meaningful causes. Attendees not only left with a deeper appreciation for the art of maple syrup making but also contributed to the ongoing fight against cancer.

As the sun set on the Sugar Shack, the event promised more than just a sweet treat; it offered a reminder of the power of community and the impact of coming together for a common cause. With maple syrup goods flying off the shelves and hearts warmed by the day's experiences, Factoryville's tradition of tapping into the sweetness of life for charity was celebrated once again, promising to return even sweeter next year.