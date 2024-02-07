Sweet Hereafter: Portland's Beloved Vegan Bar to Close After 13 Years

Sweet Hereafter, a cherished vegan bar in Portland's Belmont neighborhood, has announced its impending closure after a commendable 13-year stint. The bar's decision to cease operations at the end of February was communicated via Instagram, evoking a wave of nostalgia and disappointment among the patrons.

Difficult Journey Amidst Challenges

The bar, a part of the Lightning Bar Collective, has faced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. Notably, the loss of a founder and the unforeseen impact of COVID-19 have significantly strained the establishment. These trials, coupled with the city's new law concerning grey water disposal, eventually led to the decision to bring down the curtain on the beloved community hub.

A Vegan Pioneer in Portland's Belmont Neighborhood

Since its inception in 2011, Sweet Hereafter has been a significant player in Portland's burgeoning vegan scene. The bar, celebrated for its innovative vegan menu and craft cocktails, offered a welcoming space that catered equally to vegans and non-vegans. The vegan rice bowls, sandwiches, and cocktails were a hit among the patrons, reinforcing its image as a pioneer in the vegan food space.

A Hub for Community Gatherings and Events

Beyond its gastronomic offerings, Sweet Hereafter has been a vibrant social venue for a myriad of occasions. From first dates to community events, the bar has been a backdrop to countless memories, and its closure has elicited an outpouring of support and reminiscence from the community. Patrons are invited to celebrate the bar's legacy and bid their farewells before it finally shuts its doors on February 29.