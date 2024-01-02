Swedish Woman’s Bear-like Newfoundland Terriers Captivate Local City

In the quaint city of Laholm, Sweden, Sanela Becovic, a 44-year-old librarian, and her furry companions Leo and Teddy, have become local celebrities. These aren’t just any dogs. They are Newfoundland terriers, so large and hairy that they often cause a stir on the streets, being mistaken for bears. Weighing in at a whopping 70 and 75 kilos and standing taller than Sanela herself, these gentle giants have captured the hearts of their small city.

From Fear to Fondness

Sanela wasn’t always a dog lover. In fact, she was once afraid of dogs. But her desire for a big, cuddly bear-like pet led her to take a leap of faith. She first acquired Teddy and later welcomed Leo into her life. Purchased at just 10 and 8 weeks old respectively, these Newfoundland terriers offered more than companionship; they brought a sense of joy and wonder to Sanela’s life.

A Life Tailored Around Leo and Teddy

Living with such large pets necessitates significant accommodations. Sanela and her husband, Thomas Petterson, have gone to great lengths to ensure the comfort of their beloved pets. They invested Euro 130,000 in a new car, complete with a custom ramp and mattress for the dogs. They even rented a larger flat with an extra bedroom, spending an additional Euro 400 per month, to provide ample space for Leo and Teddy.

The Love of a Pet Parent

Sanela’s devotion to her dogs is clear. She treats them as if they were her children, spending significant amounts of money to ensure their comfort and happiness. However, she notes that not all Newfoundland terrier owners need to make such substantial financial commitments. Despite the cost, Sanela wouldn’t have it any other way. The joy and companionship that Leo and Teddy bring to her life far outweigh any monetary expenses.