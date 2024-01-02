en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Swedish Woman’s Bear-like Newfoundland Terriers Captivate Local City

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Swedish Woman’s Bear-like Newfoundland Terriers Captivate Local City

In the quaint city of Laholm, Sweden, Sanela Becovic, a 44-year-old librarian, and her furry companions Leo and Teddy, have become local celebrities. These aren’t just any dogs. They are Newfoundland terriers, so large and hairy that they often cause a stir on the streets, being mistaken for bears. Weighing in at a whopping 70 and 75 kilos and standing taller than Sanela herself, these gentle giants have captured the hearts of their small city.

From Fear to Fondness

Sanela wasn’t always a dog lover. In fact, she was once afraid of dogs. But her desire for a big, cuddly bear-like pet led her to take a leap of faith. She first acquired Teddy and later welcomed Leo into her life. Purchased at just 10 and 8 weeks old respectively, these Newfoundland terriers offered more than companionship; they brought a sense of joy and wonder to Sanela’s life.

A Life Tailored Around Leo and Teddy

Living with such large pets necessitates significant accommodations. Sanela and her husband, Thomas Petterson, have gone to great lengths to ensure the comfort of their beloved pets. They invested Euro 130,000 in a new car, complete with a custom ramp and mattress for the dogs. They even rented a larger flat with an extra bedroom, spending an additional Euro 400 per month, to provide ample space for Leo and Teddy.

The Love of a Pet Parent

Sanela’s devotion to her dogs is clear. She treats them as if they were her children, spending significant amounts of money to ensure their comfort and happiness. However, she notes that not all Newfoundland terrier owners need to make such substantial financial commitments. Despite the cost, Sanela wouldn’t have it any other way. The joy and companionship that Leo and Teddy bring to her life far outweigh any monetary expenses.

0
Lifestyle Pets Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lazy Claire Patisserie Charts Expansion, Opens New State-of-the-art Kitchen

By BNN Correspondents

Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report

By Bijay Laxmi

Sambarpot: A Nostalgic Taste of South India in Delhi, Crowned by Times Hospitality Icons 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Costa Coffee Unveils New Menu Featuring Hot Milkshakes and Vegan Options

By Bijay Laxmi

London's Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 20 ...
@Job · 2 mins
London's Rail Network Opens Doors to Lucrative Job Opportunities in 20 ...
heart comment 0
Irregardless Cafe Tops Triangle’s Brunch Scene, as Rated by Readers

By Momen Zellmi

Irregardless Cafe Tops Triangle's Brunch Scene, as Rated by Readers
Good Morning Nashville’s ‘Pets of the Week’: A Parade of Potential Pets Awaiting Forever Homes

By Rizwan Shah

Good Morning Nashville's 'Pets of the Week': A Parade of Potential Pets Awaiting Forever Homes
A Culinary Journey Through Italy in Washington D.C.

By Quadri Adejumo

A Culinary Journey Through Italy in Washington D.C.
Wetherspoons Ushers in the New Year with a January Sale

By Nimrah Khatoon

Wetherspoons Ushers in the New Year with a January Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
11 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
43 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
43 seconds
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
45 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
47 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
47 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
55 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
1 min
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
2 mins
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app