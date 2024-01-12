en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Sweden’s World’s Ugliest Lawn Competition: A Celebration of Arid Yards

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Sweden’s World’s Ugliest Lawn Competition: A Celebration of Arid Yards

Sweden has carved a unique niche in the world of competitions by hosting the ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ competition, a contest that dares to challenge the conventional standards of beauty in landscaping. Far from the lush, green carpets of grass that symbolize the picture-perfect lawn, this competition celebrates the arid and parched yards, those brown expanses that deviate from the norm.

Embracing the Imperfections

The contest was an unusual event that encouraged homeowners to embrace the imperfections in their lawns. Participants presented their dry and barren yards with a sense of pride, competing not for the most beautiful or well-maintained lawn, but for the title of the World’s Ugliest Lawn. This unique competition thus seeks to redefine the societal standards of what constitutes a ‘beautiful’ lawn.

More Than Just a Competition

But the World’s Ugliest Lawn competition is about more than just celebrating unconventional aesthetics. It is a potent statement about the impact of water scarcity on our environment. The competition serves as a reminder of the toll that maintaining a lush, green lawn can take on our water resources. By highlighting the beauty of arid lawns, the contest aims to promote sustainable behavior and reduce unnecessary water usage.

And the Winner Is…

The winner of this unique competition was Kathleen Murray from Tasmania, Australia. Her lawn, a dry scrubland created by wild bandicoots, was crowned the World’s Ugliest Lawn. But in this competition, such a title is a badge of honor, a symbol of a shift towards more sustainable and water-conscious gardening practices.

0
Lifestyle Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
45 mins ago
Simon Cowell Welcomes New Family Member, a Dog named Pebbles
Beloved English television personality and renowned animal activist, Simon Cowell, has announced a heartwarming addition to his family – a dog named Pebbles. The news broke through a carousel post on Cowell’s Instagram account, featuring the 64-year-old interacting affectionately with Pebbles. The breed of the dog remains undisclosed, adding an aura of mystery to the
Simon Cowell Welcomes New Family Member, a Dog named Pebbles
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
1 hour ago
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
1 hour ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Carrie Bickmore Overcomes Bali Belly to Dance the Night Away with Jackie 'O' Henderson
50 mins ago
Carrie Bickmore Overcomes Bali Belly to Dance the Night Away with Jackie 'O' Henderson
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
57 mins ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
59 mins ago
Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
2 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
5 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
7 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
9 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
9 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
11 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
12 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
14 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
16 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app