en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Sustainable Entrepreneur Julie Anne Kang’s Low-Key Wedding Reflects Her Commitment to Conscious Fashion

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Sustainable Entrepreneur Julie Anne Kang’s Low-Key Wedding Reflects Her Commitment to Conscious Fashion

In a world inundated with over-the-top celebrations and opulence, entrepreneur Julie Anne Kang has chosen a different path. Co-founder of the sustainable footwear brand Kulet, Kang recently epitomized the rising trend of simplicity and sustainability in special occasions through her low-key wedding ceremonies. Marking a clear departure from conventional norms, Kang’s wedding was a testament to her commitment to conscious consumption and an embodiment of her brand’s philosophy.

Embracing Sustainability in Every Aspect

Kang, renowned for her dedication to cruelty-free products, opted to wear pre-owned and existing items from her wardrobe for the wedding events. A notable choice was a gifted piece from designer Adila Long and an 11-year-old sequin top for the wedding lunch reception. This deliberate decision was an articulation of Kang’s commitment to sustainability, reducing the environmental impact associated with buying new clothes.

A Small Gathering, A Big Statement

The guest list for the wedding was another reflection of Kang’s thoughtful approach. Limited to their parents and best friends, including her business partner Aina Syahirah and husband, the guest list was a mere nine people, photographer included. This intentional limitation was not only a nod to the ongoing global pandemic but also an effort to reduce food waste and the stress associated with larger gatherings.

Kulet: A Manifestation of Sustainable Values

Alongside her personal approach to her wedding, Kang’s professional venture, Kulet, mirrors her sustainable ethos. The brand produces small batches of non-animal derived leather footwear, prioritizing thoughtfulness in production over consumer overconsumption. This approach has been successful, carving a niche for Kulet in the competitive world of fashion.

Rediscovering Passions and Pursuing Personal Fulfillment

With her wedding celebrations concluded, Kang’s personal focus has shifted towards rediscovering her passions, such as Muay Thai. She is now embracing a life free from the pressure of chasing conventional success. Kang emphasizes the importance of finding personal fulfillment, urging others to pursue happiness free from societal expectations.

0
Fashion Lifestyle Sustainability
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
1 min ago
K-pop Stars Amplify Luxury Fashion Brands' Appeal: A Look into Recent Collaborations
The global K-pop phenomenon has infiltrated beyond the realms of music, making a significant impact on television, films, fashion, and particularly the luxury fashion industry. Over recent years, luxury fashion houses have identified the potential of K-pop stars as brand ambassadors, leveraging their considerable influence to reach wider demographics and attract the younger generation. The
K-pop Stars Amplify Luxury Fashion Brands' Appeal: A Look into Recent Collaborations
Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms
27 mins ago
Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms
Galeries Lafayette Makes a Grand Debut in Macau
27 mins ago
Galeries Lafayette Makes a Grand Debut in Macau
Tod's and Lamborghini Unveil Luxury Footwear Line: A Fusion of Fashion and Automotive Elegance
4 mins ago
Tod's and Lamborghini Unveil Luxury Footwear Line: A Fusion of Fashion and Automotive Elegance
Seasalt Cornwall Achieves Record-Breaking Christmas Sales in 2023
10 mins ago
Seasalt Cornwall Achieves Record-Breaking Christmas Sales in 2023
H&M's Oversized V-Neck Jumper: A Popular Choice Among Shoppers
16 mins ago
H&M's Oversized V-Neck Jumper: A Popular Choice Among Shoppers
Latest Headlines
World News
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
8 seconds
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
15 seconds
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
19 seconds
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
27 seconds
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
36 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
41 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
42 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
51 seconds
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
1 min
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
12 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app