Lifestyle

Surge in Dating App Activity: Financial Insights for Singles in the New Year

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Surge in Dating App Activity: Financial Insights for Singles in the New Year

The dawn of a new year is often a time for resolutions, personal growth, and for many, a pursuit of companionship. As per Tinder’s internal data, the period from January 1 to February 14 witnesses an unprecedented surge in activity on dating apps. This substantial increase in likes and messages, compared to other times of the year, encompasses the first Sunday of January, popularly dubbed ‘Dating Sunday’ – a day touted as the busiest for online dating.

Bracing for Love: Preparing to Dive into the Dating Pool

Embracing the search for love is not merely about creating an account on a dating app. Blaine Anderson, a seasoned dating coach, underscores the need for preparation. He advises singles to ensure they have the requisite time, financial resources, and mental readiness to navigate the complex waters of dating and the potential merging of lives with another individual.

Paying for Love: The Financial Implications of Dating Apps

The pursuit of love often comes with a price tag. Subscriptions for popular dating apps like Tinder and Hinge can cost up to $499 and $600 per month respectively. However, it’s crucial to note that paying such hefty amounts does not necessarily guarantee a perfect match. To increase their chances, users are encouraged to invest in creating standout profiles, and to consider seeking feedback from peers or dating experts.

The Real Cost of Dating: More than Just Subscription Fees

The financial aspect of dating extends beyond app subscriptions. An average date in major U.S. cities costs approximately $159, with Americans spending nearly $700 annually on dates. Thus, for those venturing into the dating world, it is vital to budget not only for the subscription costs but also for the expenses associated with dating itself.

Lifestyle
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

