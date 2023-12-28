Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition

Supermodel Helena Christensen marked her 55th birthday on Christmas Day with a tradition that has become emblematic of her bold spirit and health-conscious lifestyle: an icy plunge into cold waters. The event was shared with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where she posted images of herself in a vibrant one-piece swimsuit, her signature red lipstick unscathed by the freezing temperatures.

Christensen’s Unique Birthday Tradition

Christensen, best known as one of the ‘original supermodels’ of the ’90s, has made her birthday plunge a cherished tradition. The exact location of the icy dip was not disclosed, however, a selfie with the caption ‘love you Copenhagen’ implies the event may have transpired in Denmark. Alongside her love for cold-water immersion therapy, the supermodel is also an avid boxing enthusiast, reflecting her robust penchant for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Celebrating with Family and Friends

Adding a sentimental touch to the occasion, Christensen shared a heartfelt moment with her family, posting a picture of her son, Mingus Reedus, giving her a hug and her mother in a tin pool. Helena shares her son Mingus with actor Norman Reedus, best known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead’. The post also featured well-wishes from fellow celebrities, including actress Julianne Moore and supermodel Claudia Schiffer, adding a sprinkle of star-studded warmth to the chilly celebration.

A Pre-Birthday Celebration with Iconic Models

Prior to her birthday dive, Christensen had a girls’ night out with other iconic models, including Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Victoria Beckham. The models, who have collectively transformed the fashion industry, donned elegant gowns for the night out, a stark contrast to Christensen’s icy plunge attire. As Christensen turns another year older, her unique birthday tradition and enduring friendships with fellow models firmly place her as an icon in the fashion industry while also showcasing her adventurous spirit.