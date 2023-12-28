en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:09 am EST
Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition

Supermodel Helena Christensen marked her 55th birthday on Christmas Day with a tradition that has become emblematic of her bold spirit and health-conscious lifestyle: an icy plunge into cold waters. The event was shared with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where she posted images of herself in a vibrant one-piece swimsuit, her signature red lipstick unscathed by the freezing temperatures.

Christensen’s Unique Birthday Tradition

Christensen, best known as one of the ‘original supermodels’ of the ’90s, has made her birthday plunge a cherished tradition. The exact location of the icy dip was not disclosed, however, a selfie with the caption ‘love you Copenhagen’ implies the event may have transpired in Denmark. Alongside her love for cold-water immersion therapy, the supermodel is also an avid boxing enthusiast, reflecting her robust penchant for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Celebrating with Family and Friends

Adding a sentimental touch to the occasion, Christensen shared a heartfelt moment with her family, posting a picture of her son, Mingus Reedus, giving her a hug and her mother in a tin pool. Helena shares her son Mingus with actor Norman Reedus, best known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead’. The post also featured well-wishes from fellow celebrities, including actress Julianne Moore and supermodel Claudia Schiffer, adding a sprinkle of star-studded warmth to the chilly celebration.

A Pre-Birthday Celebration with Iconic Models

Prior to her birthday dive, Christensen had a girls’ night out with other iconic models, including Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Victoria Beckham. The models, who have collectively transformed the fashion industry, donned elegant gowns for the night out, a stark contrast to Christensen’s icy plunge attire. As Christensen turns another year older, her unique birthday tradition and enduring friendships with fellow models firmly place her as an icon in the fashion industry while also showcasing her adventurous spirit.

0
Denmark Fashion Lifestyle
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors

By Wojciech Zylm

Helena Christensen's Icy Birthday Plunge: A 55th Year Celebration

By Wojciech Zylm

Danish Activists Challenge Black Friday and Consumer Culture

By Wojciech Zylm

Russia Charges Six Danish Citizens as Mercenaries in Ukraine Conflict

By Wojciech Zylm

Copenhagen's Purple Glow: Unveiling One of Europe's Largest Vertical F ...
@Denmark · 18 hours
Copenhagen's Purple Glow: Unveiling One of Europe's Largest Vertical F ...
heart comment 0
Maersk to Resume Suez Canal and Red Sea Voyages Amid Security Fears

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Maersk to Resume Suez Canal and Red Sea Voyages Amid Security Fears
Rasmus Hojlund Breaks Premier League Drought, Inspired by Australian Singer

By Salman Khan

Rasmus Hojlund Breaks Premier League Drought, Inspired by Australian Singer
Denmark’s Year-End Weather: Wet Days and Starry Nights

By Wojciech Zylm

Denmark's Year-End Weather: Wet Days and Starry Nights
Meta’s Data Center Heats Up Danish Homes: A Sustainable Initiative

By Wojciech Zylm

Meta's Data Center Heats Up Danish Homes: A Sustainable Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
21 seconds
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
42 seconds
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
46 seconds
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
1 min
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
2 mins
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
3 mins
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
4 mins
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
5 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
29 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
37 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
48 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app