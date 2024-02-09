Supermarket 'Fakeaway' Boxes: A Budget-Friendly Alternative for Lunar New Year Feasts

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Birmingham's appetite for Chinese cuisine surges. This year, however, the city's residents are seeking supermarket alternatives to their beloved takeaways. Major grocery chains like Marks & Spencer's, Sainsbury's, and Waitrose have responded with budget-friendly 'fakeaway' boxes, promising an East Asian feast at a fraction of the typical takeaway cost.

Advertisment

Supermarket Rivals Offer Lunar New Year Fakeaways

Priced as low as £7.75 for a meal for two, these boxes are designed to satisfy cravings without breaking the bank. The M&S Chinese Favourites Takeaway Box, retailing at £12.50, features an array of dishes such as sweet and sour chicken, beef in black bean sauce, and vegetable spring rolls. It has been commended for its user-friendly preparation and generous portion sizes.

Sainsbury's Chinese Takeaway Selection, the most economical option at £8.75 (or £7.75 with a Nectar Card), includes egg fried rice, chicken chow mein, and prawn crackers. Its standout is a particularly flavourful stir-fry dish, although the rice has received criticism for its texture and taste.

Advertisment

Waitrose's Chinese Takeaway Bag, typically priced at £12, presents a selection including beef in black bean sauce and sweet and sour chicken with pineapple. Despite some confusion with the cooking instructions and a less impressive chow mein, Waitrose's offering is favoured for its taste and overall quality, closely resembling that of a traditional takeaway.

A Taste Test Showdown

In a taste test showdown, both Waitrose's and Sainsbury's boxes proved to be worth trying. However, Waitrose took the lead, offering a closer experience to the authentic takeaway. The M&S box, while praised for its ease of preparation and portion sizes, fell short in terms of replicating the true flavours of a Chinese takeaway.

Advertisment

Celebrating the Lunar New Year on a Budget

This Lunar New Year, Birmingham residents can celebrate without overspending. With these 'fakeaway' boxes, they can enjoy a feast that won't leave their wallets empty. Whether it's the affordability of Sainsbury's or the quality of Waitrose, there's an option for every palate and budget.

As the Lunar New Year unfolds, these supermarket alternatives are set to redefine the city's takeaway culture. They offer not just a cost-effective solution, but also a new way to experience and appreciate Chinese cuisine. In the end, it's about more than just food; it's about embracing tradition, sharing meals, and creating memories.