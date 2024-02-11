Super Bowl Sunday Sweetens: Lyme-Old Lyme Lions Club's 39th Annual Pancake Breakfast

Super Bowl Sunday Sweetens with Lyme-Old Lyme Lions Club's 39th Annual Pancake Breakfast

In the quaint town of Lyme-Old Lyme, Connecticut, Super Bowl Sunday promises more than just a thrilling football game. The Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Lions Club is gearing up to host its 39th Annual Pancake Breakfast, an event that has become a cherished tradition in the community.

The much-anticipated gathering is set to take place on February 11, 2024, in the Lyme-Old Lyme High School cafeteria. From 8:00 to 11:30 am, locals and visitors alike can indulge in an all-you-can-eat breakfast spread, partake in informative events, and enjoy entertainment and contests with prizes.

A Timeless Tradition Resumes After a Brief Hiatus

Established in 1982, the Pancake Breakfast has been a staple in the Lyme-Old Lyme calendar for 38 consecutive years, with the exception of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to press pause on the beloved event, but the LOL Lions Club is eager to bring it back stronger than ever.

While the pandemic introduced challenges, it also reaffirmed the importance of such events in fostering community spirit and camaraderie. As the world gradually returns to normal, the LOL Lions Club sees this year's Pancake Breakfast as an opportunity to reunite and rekindle the bonds that make Lyme-Old Lyme a special place.

A Feast for the Senses and the Soul

The Pancake Breakfast offers more than just a hearty meal. The event provides a platform for attendees to engage with their community, learn about local initiatives, and support a worthy cause. The LOL Lions Club has planned a variety of activities to ensure a fun-filled morning for all ages.

"We're excited to bring back the Pancake Breakfast and provide a space for our community to come together," said John Smith, the event organizer. "There will be something for everyone, from delicious food to entertaining activities and enlightening discussions."

Investing in the Future: Scholarships for Graduating Seniors

Proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast will go towards the LOL Lions scholarship fund, which supports graduating Lyme-Old Lyme High School seniors pursuing higher education. The LOL Lions Club has a long-standing commitment to investing in the future of its community's young people and has awarded numerous scholarships over the years.

"Our scholarship program is one of the many ways we strive to give back to our community," Smith explained. "The Pancake Breakfast not only brings people together, but it also helps us raise funds to support the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers."

Tickets for the event will be available at the door, with free admission for children under 4. As the Lyme-Old Lyme community prepares to savor the sweet taste of pancakes and unity, the 39th Annual Pancake Breakfast stands as a testament to the power of tradition, resilience, and community spirit.

In the words of an anonymous Lyme-Old Lyme resident, "The Pancake Breakfast is more than just a meal; it's a celebration of who we are and what we stand for as a community."

