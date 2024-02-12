Super Bowl Ad Sparks Debate: Dallas Bar Featured in Controversial 'He Gets Us' Campaign

In the midst of the 2024 Super Bowl, a commercial break delivered more than just your typical high-budget advertisements. The spotlight turned to Lee Harvey's, a Dallas bar, as it found itself at the epicenter of a religious campaign ad titled "He Gets Us." The ad, which featured individuals washing each other's feet in emulation of Jesus, became a lightning rod for controversy and heated debate.

A Mixed Reception

As the ad aired, reactions poured in, reflecting a divided audience. Some viewers praised the campaign for its message of love and unity, while others criticized it for missing the Biblical point and even accused it of blasphemy. Social media platforms buzzed with commentary, some interpreting the ad as a scolding attack on white people and an endorsement of a left-wing narrative.

The Anti-LGBTQ Backlash

The "He Gets Us" campaign, backed in part by conservative figures like David Green of Hobby Lobby, faced criticism for its perceived anti-LGBTQ stance. Supporters of the LGBTQ community questioned the campaign's motives, taking issue with the financial resources spent on a Super Bowl commercial rather than on direct community support.

An Unlikely Advocate

Lee Harvey's, a seemingly unlikely advocate for a religious campaign, found itself in the crosshairs of this debate. While some patrons applauded the bar's national exposure, others lashed out, criticizing the establishment's association with the campaign. Overwhelmed by the deluge of comments, Lee Harvey's eventually disabled comments on its Facebook post.

The "He Gets Us" campaign, spearheaded by a new nonprofit called Come Near, has garnered 3.7 billion views to date. Last year's Super Bowl ads were similarly polarizing, eliciting both praise and condemnation. This year's ads, featuring vibrant colors and diverse individuals serving and loving one another, aim to address social tensions and reintroduce people to the Jesus of the Bible.

As the dust settles on the 2024 Super Bowl, the "He Gets Us" campaign continues to spark conversation and division. Whether it successfully rebrands Jesus for the contemporary world or further entrenches societal divisions remains to be seen.