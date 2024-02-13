Super Bowl 58: Religious Ads Promote Love and Unity

This year's Super Bowl, held on February 11, 2024, was not just about the thrilling game or the halftime show. It also became a platform for religious organizations to spread their messages of love, unity, and acceptance. Among the most notable was the 'He Gets Us' ad campaign, which aimed to share the life and love of Jesus in thought-provoking new ways.

A Message of Love and Unity

The 'He Gets Us' campaign, airing during Super Bowl 58, showcased Jesus' message of loving your neighbors, regardless of their background. The commercials featured people of different races, genders, and ages having their feet washed, symbolizing acceptance and inclusivity. It was a powerful statement, especially in today's divisive climate.

Criticism and Rebranding

However, the campaign was not without controversy. Critics pointed out that some of the Christian funders behind the campaign supported anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion causes, which seemed to contradict the progressive messages of the ads. In response, the campaign has since rebranded under the name 'Come Near' and is now managed by a new charitable organization.

Faith-Based Ads at the Super Bowl

The 'He Gets Us' campaign was not the only faith-based ad at the Super Bowl. Other religious organizations, including Scientologists and a Catholic prayer app, also took advantage of the event's massive audience. The Catholic ad, featuring Mark Wahlberg, urged viewers to come together and grow closer to God, particularly during Lent. The Jewish ad, sponsored by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, encouraged viewers to stand up against hate and discrimination.

The 'He Gets Us' campaign received 715,000 views within 24 hours of its release, indicating a significant interest in its message. Despite the controversy, the campaign's goal remains to invite all viewers to explore the story of Jesus and his teachings of love and inclusivity.

In conclusion, this year's Super Bowl was a reminder that religion still plays a significant role in American culture. The religious ads, including the 'He Gets Us' campaign, promoted a more peaceful and unifying vision of faith, emphasizing love and acceptance rather than division and exclusion. As we move forward, let us hope that this trend continues and that religion becomes a force for good in our society.

