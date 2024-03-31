Suniel Shetty Hints at Grandfatherhood on 'Dance Deewane': Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Pregnancy Buzz

Amidst the vibrant performances and laughter on the set of 'Dance Deewane', a casual conversation between Suniel Shetty and host Bharti Singh has set the rumor mills abuzz with speculation regarding Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, possibly expecting their first child. This speculation comes after Suniel Shetty's cryptic remarks about becoming a grandfather soon, igniting excitement and curiosity among fans and followers of the couple.

Advertisment

Speculations Arise

During 'Grand Masti with Grandparents' episode, Bharti Singh's playful inquiry about Suniel Shetty's future role as a grandparent received an intriguing response. The actor's comment, "Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana," instantly caught the audience's attention. This statement, though light-hearted, led to widespread speculation that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might be on their way to parenthood, especially considering their recent marriage and the close-knit nature of their family.

Anticipation Builds

Despite the growing rumors, neither Athiya Shetty nor KL Rahul has made any official announcement regarding the pregnancy. This silence has only fueled the public's curiosity and anticipation. The couple, who tied the knot in a private