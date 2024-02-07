Sunderland City Council Greenlights £1.5m Children's Play Park at Seaburn Seafront

In a recent move that signifies a commitment to enhancing local attractions, Sunderland City Council's Planning and Highways Committee has given its unanimous approval to the construction of a new outdoor play park for children at the city's seafront. The park, located in Lowry Road, Seaburn, is a product of a comprehensive plan that aims to rejuvenate Seaburn's seaside charms.

Student-Inspired Play Park

The blueprint for the park was developed with significant input from the students of Seaburn Dene Primary School, ensuring the end product reflects the needs and wants of its primary users - the children. This collaborative effort between the city council, Siglion Developments LLP, and the school, is a testament to community engagement in public projects. The park, estimated to cost nearly £1.5 million, will feature diverse play structures such as bridges, walkways, climbing frames, and swings.

Inclusivity and Safety at the Core

Alongside its traditional play structures, the park will also accommodate bespoke play equipment designed specifically for children facing accessibility challenges, underscoring a commitment to inclusivity. Complementing the fun and inclusive design is a robust safety plan. The park will be completely enclosed to ensure child safety, and CCTV cameras will be installed to deter potential security threats. The council has also put measures in place to prevent issues resulting from heavy rainfall in the nearby area of Cut Throat Dene.

Addressing Local Concerns

During the proposal's review, local councillors raised important questions regarding traffic safety, the park's security, and the necessity for a comprehensive maintenance plan. This comes in the wake of recent vandalism incidents at another local park. The committee members echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the park's potential to draw visitors while agreeing on the need for rigorous security measures. With these concerns addressed, the construction is slated to begin shortly, with the park expected to open its gates in early summer.