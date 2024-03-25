Sulakshya Seva Samithi Lights Up Lives with Holi Festivities for Shelter Home Children in Hanamkonda

On a vibrant Monday in Hanamkonda, Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a non-governmental organization, orchestrated a day of joy and color for children residing in various shelter homes. This event not only brought smiles to the faces of children but also marked the 14th year of the NGO's commitment to spreading happiness through the festival of Holi. Santhosh Manduva, the founder-president of the NGO, reflected on the deep satisfaction and enrichment these celebrations bring to both the volunteers and the children involved.

Celebration Amidst Color and Joy

The air in multiple shelter homes buzzed with excitement as children eagerly awaited the festivities. The distribution of colors turned into a lively exchange, with children surrounding volunteers in anticipation. Sai Kiran Vangala, one of the volunteers, highlighted the enthusiasm of the children, while Kodam Vinay, a veteran in capturing these moments, preserved the joy and spirit of the occasion through his lens. The event not only celebrated the festival but also fostered a sense of community and belonging among the children.

Gratitude and Anticipation

Representatives from Oasis Orphanage and Sri Vyasa Avasam extended their heartfelt thanks to Sulakshya Seva Samithi for organizing the event. Vamshi, a resident of Oasis Orphanage, voiced the collective anticipation and sheer joy experienced by the children. The arrival of the volunteers, affectionately referred to as "annayyalu" (brothers), was eagerly awaited, underscoring the strong bond formed over the years between the NGO and the shelter homes.

A Tradition of Giving and Happiness

As the 14th year of this tradition unfolds, the event continues to be a source of immense satisfaction for everyone involved. Through their dedication, Sulakshya Seva Samithi not only brings the festive spirit of Holi to these children but also highlights the importance of community support in nurturing a positive environment for the underprivileged. This annual celebration stands as a testament to the power of collective joy and the difference it can make in the lives of many.

As the colors of Holi fade, the memories of laughter, joy, and community spirit linger, promising to return with even more vibrancy next year. This tradition by Sulakshya Seva Samithi not only enriches the lives of the children in shelter homes but also enriches the lives of those who participate, creating a ripple effect of happiness and solidarity in the community.