Sui Southern Gas Announces Ramadan Schedule for Sindh, Balochistan: Seamless Sehri and Iftar Preparations

In a recent development, Sui Southern Gas Company has unveiled the gas schedule for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. The company released an official statement outlining the specific timings for gas supply during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking the fast).

Facilitating Ramadan Observances

According to the press release, Sui Southern Gas Company has ensured that gas will be available from 3 am to 9 am for Sehri, allowing residents to prepare their pre-dawn meals conveniently. Additionally, for Iftar, the gas supply will remain open from 3 pm to 10 pm, ensuring a smooth cooking process for the evening meal. This tailored gas schedule is aimed at facilitating residents during the month of Ramadan, providing them with the necessary resources to observe their religious practices.

Proactive Measures for Community Well-being

The company encourages individuals in Sindh and Balochistan to take note of these timings to better plan their daily routines during this auspicious month. As part of Sui Southern Gas Company's commitment to community well-being, the announced schedule reflects a proactive approach to meet the increased demand for gas during Ramadan. The company emphasizes its dedication to ensuring a reliable and accessible gas supply for residents observing the fasting month.

Staying Updated

Stay tuned for further updates and adjustments to the gas schedule as Sui Southern Gas Company continues to prioritize the comfort and convenience of its consumers during this special time. The tailored approach to gas supply scheduling during Ramadan showcases Sui Southern Gas Company's commitment to supporting the community's needs and religious practices.