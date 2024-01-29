Suffolk Times Honors Community Leaders in Annual People of the Year Awards

The Suffolk Times, an eminent local publication, has yet again turned the spotlight on the cream of the crop in the North Fork community through its annual People of the Year Awards.

Recognizing Community Pioneers

These awards, handed out since 1987, celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions across a wide range of domains, including public and community service, education, business, and sports. This year's honorees are a testament to the diverse and enterprising spirit of the North Fork community. These exceptional individuals have made their mark through activism, sustainable food initiatives, special education, public service, and even music.

A Night of Honor and Celebration

The awards reception, graced by town supervisors, was a vibrant occasion recognizing the tremendous efforts of these community leaders. The Suffolk Times, along with the Riverhead News Review and other publications, has been honoring these local heroes for over three decades, shining a light on the tireless work and dedication of these individuals.

More than an Award Ceremony

But the People of the Year Awards are more than just a ceremony. They are a reflection of the community's spirit and its commitment to progress and development. They are a celebration of the North Fork's ethos, its people, and their ceaseless endeavors to create a better future for themselves and the generations to come.