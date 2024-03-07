Subaru of Las Vegas Amplifies Community Service, Donates to 50 Nonprofits in 2022

Subaru of Las Vegas has become a beacon of community service and charitable giving, underlining the importance of servant leadership in corporate culture. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the dealership has leveraged its status as an essential business to support the community, hosting blood drives and offering its facilities to nonprofits when public spaces were closed. This commitment has only grown stronger, with Subaru of Las Vegas increasing its nonprofit partnerships from 23 in 2020 to 50 in 2022, and donating over $200,000 to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada since 2019.

Building a Culture of Giving

The ethos of giving back is deeply ingrained in the operations of Subaru of Las Vegas. General Manager Burton Hughes emphasizes a philosophy of servant leadership, focusing on shared power and the common good. This approach has led to a broad spectrum of charitable efforts, from supporting children with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada to assisting in the search for missing neighbors with Red Rock Search & Rescue. The company's commitment is further demonstrated by its noncommissioned sales model, allowing staff to forge deeper connections with customers and the community.

Impactful Partnerships and Personal Connections

Subaru of Las Vegas's charitable initiatives are often personal, with employees deeply connected to their causes. Assistant General Manager Jennifer Vitale shares that staff members are personally impacted by the stories or services provided by their nonprofit partners. This personal tie has led to significant contributions, such as the restoration of a 1981 vehicle for a young adult battling chronic kidney disease and the provision of an off-road wheelchair for a child wishing to join his family's outdoor adventures. These initiatives not only benefit the recipients but also profoundly impact the employees involved.

Extending Beyond Monetary Donations

The dealership's involvement extends beyond financial contributions, with employees volunteering their time and resources. For example, five staff members trained their dogs to become therapy animals through Michael's Angel Paws, bringing comfort to seniors in assisted living facilities and children in need. These actions underscore Subaru of Las Vegas's commitment to leveraging its resources for the greater good, embodying the principles of the Subaru Love Promise and creating a lasting impact on the community.

The efforts of Subaru of Las Vegas illustrate how businesses can play a crucial role in supporting their communities, especially in times of need. By integrating servant leadership into their culture, they not only provide immediate assistance but also foster a spirit of giving that resonates with employees and customers alike.