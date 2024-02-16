Student Designer Nicole Renaud Wins Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise Logo Contest

In a blend of creativity and philanthropy, Nicole Renaud, a student from the Media and Communications Arts program at Macomb Community College, clinched the top spot in the 2024 Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise logo design contest. The annual event, which has become a beacon of community spirit and generosity, found its visual emblem through Renaud's design featuring an iconic 1964 and a half Ford Mustang. This symbol of classic American ingenuity will soon adorn fundraising T-shirts, steering the cruise into its next chapter of charitable giving. Hosted on February 16, 2024, the competition not only showcased emerging talent but also underscored the event's enduring mission: Saving the Children of the World.

Driving Change Through Design

At the heart of this year's contest was the challenge to bridge tradition with the vibrant energy of modern design. Participants, drawn exclusively from MCC's Media and Communications Arts program, were tasked with creating a logo that encapsulates the essence of the Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise. Renaud's winning entry, which masterfully integrated the 1964 and a half Ford Mustang, a vehicle synonymous with freedom and adventure, emerged as the emblematic face of the 2024 cruise. This design victory comes with a $1,000 reward from the event's corporate ally, Roy O'Brien Ford, and an equal contribution from the Foren Family Foundation, fueling Renaud's future artistic endeavors.

A Canvas for Charitable Endeavors

The Shorewood Kiwanis Club, with its long-standing commitment to charitable works, sees the Harper Charity Cruise as more than an event; it's a mobilization of community spirit aimed at supporting children and families in need. The logo contest, beyond being a platform for artistic expression, serves as a real-world classroom where students like Renaud experience the intricacies of working with clients and the satisfaction of contributing to meaningful causes. The proceeds from the event, bolstered by merchandise sales featuring the winning design, are earmarked for a variety of charitable activities, from hosting events for children with disabilities to providing essential resources to local educational and emergency services.

Partnerships That Propel Purpose

The success of the Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise hinges on the support of its sponsors, with contributions ranging from $150 to $2,500. These partnerships, epitomized by Roy O'Brien Ford and the Foren Family Foundation's generous awards to Renaud, underscore the community's collective effort in driving positive change. The event's motto, "Saving the Children of the World," is brought to life through the concerted efforts of sponsors, participants, and volunteers, all united by a shared vision of service and solidarity.

As the Shorewood Kiwanis Club gears up for the 2024 Harper Charity Cruise, Nicole Renaud's design stands as a beacon of hope and unity. Her depiction of the 1964 and a half Ford Mustang not only honors a legacy of automotive excellence but also symbolizes the power of community-driven efforts in making a difference. Through this fusion of art and altruism, the event promises to continue its vital role in supporting and uplifting the lives of those in need, steering towards a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive.