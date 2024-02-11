Strategic Dating in the Digital Age: A Case Study of Modern Love

In 1991, Sarah Whittaker found love amidst business meetings, long before the era of swiping right and left. Fast forward to today, and the digital domain has transformed the dating landscape. Whittaker, now a seasoned marriage counselor, reflects on this shift and the strategic approach of Kara St. Clair, who met her husband through a dating app.

The Art of Strategic Dating

After moving back to Louisiana from France, Kara St. Clair found herself navigating the unfamiliar waters of modern dating. Inspired by her background in marketing, she devised a strategic plan to optimize her chances of finding love. St. Clair decided to use dating apps, but with a twist: she would meet all prospects at the same bar, Delachaise Wine Bar, ensuring the person she met was the only variable.

This calculated approach paid off when St. Clair met Patrick Nelson through a dating app in 2018. After a series of conversations and shared interests, they embarked on a journey that led to their marriage in 2021. St. Clair attributes their success to intentionality and a focus on safety protocols.

A Sense of Purpose: The Key to Online Dating Success

A study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis supports St. Clair's approach. They found that online dating profiles with a clear sense of purpose are the most sought after. The study suggests that dating apps could benefit their users by adding more purpose-led questions into their prompts.

To test their theory, the researchers created fake dating profiles to mimic the look of real ones. Profiles with clearly expressed purpose were ranked higher in attractiveness, highlighting the importance of sense of purpose in romantic relationships.

The Evolution of Dating Apps

The evolution of dating apps, particularly Tinder and Bumble, has significantly influenced the way people connect. Bumble differentiates itself by requiring women to make the first move, aiming to level the gender playing field. The app also has more in-depth profiles, asking for more information about users and their preferences.

Bumble extends beyond romantic connections to allow for platonic and business relationships through Bumble BFF and Bumble Biz. However, these features are not as popular as the romantic connection feature.

An emerging trend among Gen Z and millennials is the use of credit scores as a factor in online dating. A new dating app, Score, is set to launch on Valentine's Day in the US, catering to those with good to excellent credit ratings. The app requires singles to pass an Equifax credit check and have a score above 675 to be accepted.

This trend is attributed to the desire for stability, reliability, and responsibility in long-term relationships. However, concerns have been raised about the potential for dishonesty and the implication that a high credit score equals wealth. The article also mentions the growing trend of financial disclosure in elite dating apps and the impact of dating costs on singles' finances.

In a world where the digital realm increasingly shapes our lives, Sarah Whittaker and Kara St. Clair's stories offer insights into the evolving dynamics of love and connection. As we continue to navigate this landscape, their experiences underscore the importance of intentionality, safety, and a clear sense of purpose in the quest for lasting relationships.