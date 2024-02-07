Stratcomm Africa Hosts 'Love, Grow, Sustain' Themed Ghana Garden and Flower Show

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) is gearing up to host a special February edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) from February 14-18, 2024. This significant event will be held at the GHUD Park, Accra Mall, and is themed 'Love, Grow, Sustain.' The theme is reflective of the event's core aim - to promote environmental consciousness and sustainable practices in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

Advertisment

Flowers as Symbols of Love and Sustainability

Uniquely coinciding with the month of love, the event encourages attendees to give plant gifts as a symbol of love and a gesture toward Earth's care. This initiative aims to highlight the profound connection between love for the planet and sustainability. The timing of the show is intentional and strategic during a period of increasing air pollution concerns in Ghana.

The GGFS promises to be more than just an event; it is a platform for networking, learning from experts in floriculture and horticulture, and finding unique gifts for Valentine's Day. It brings together businesses in floriculture, horticulture, and related sectors, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and mutual growth.

A Legacy of Advocacy for Economic and Environmental Benefits

The GGFS aligns with Stratcomm Africa's 30-year history of leveraging communication to advocate for the economic and environmental benefits of floriculture and horticulture. Initiated in 2013, the GGFS is the main event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement. This movement aims to foster a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more beautiful Ghana. Stratcomm Africa extends an invitation to all Ghanaians to participate in this celebration of nature, love, and sustainability.