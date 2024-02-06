Stowe House Rings in Chinese New Year with Cultural Activities and Printmaking Workshop

As the year of the Dragon unfolds, Stowe House in Buckinghamshire is set to embrace the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year. From February 17 to 25, the historic mansion is hosting a unique event that allows visitors to embark on a cultural journey through its State Rooms, culminating in spirited craft activities that pay homage to the vibrant Chinese tradition.

Unveiling the Chinese Zodiac

At the heart of the event lies an interactive trail that invites families to explore the grandeur of Stowe House while seeking out representations of the Chinese zodiac. As the trail winds through the State Rooms, each symbol of the zodiac offers a fascinating glimpse into Chinese culture and mythology, serving as an educational yet entertaining element of the celebration.

Crafting Dragons and Mastering Printmaking

True to the Year of the Dragon, craft activities centered around creating paper dragons add a dash of creativity and merriment to the festivities. This hands-on experience not only engages the young ones but also allows adults to partake in the joy and nostalgia that such traditional crafts inspire.

Complementing the Chinese New Year festivities, an Art-tastic Tuesday print workshop is slated for February 20. This workshop is specially designed for budding artists who wish to delve into printmaking techniques. Under expert guidance, participants will get the chance to explore this art form and create their own unique masterpieces, adding another layer of cultural immersion to their visit.

Preserving History through Engaging Experiences

While general admission fees apply for these events, discounts are available for National Trust members. Moreover, for every paying adult, children under 16 can enjoy free entry, encouraging family participation. Pre-booking is recommended due to limited space, ensuring everyone interested gets a chance to partake in these enriching activities.

Stowe House, an architectural gem that offers engaging experiences to its visitors, relies heavily on visitor income and donations for its continued preservation. By hosting such culturally immersive events, it not only celebrates global traditions but also reinforces its commitment to preserving history and fostering learning.