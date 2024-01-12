en English
Fashion

Stephanie Gottlieb Shares Secrets to Prevent Necklace Tangles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Stephanie Gottlieb Shares Secrets to Prevent Necklace Tangles

Renowned New York City-based jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, has shared game-changing tips to prevent the vexing issue of necklace chains tangling when worn together. In a recent TikTok video, the founder and creative director of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, offered her expert advice, a benefit to her followers and customers, including celebrities like Britney Spears, Bethenny Frankel, and Paige DeSorbo.

The Art of Preventing Tangles

According to Gottlieb, the key lies in varying chain styles and maintaining a minimum two-inch gap between the lengths of different necklaces. She demonstrated this technique using pieces from her own collection, including a bead chain, a rolo chain, and a big oval link chain. These chains, worn at lengths of 15, 18, and 20 inches respectively, beautifully exemplified her tip.

Traveling with Jewelry: No More Tangles

In the same video, Gottlieb also shared her organizational hacks for traveling with jewelry. She stressed the effectiveness of using small plastic bags with clasped chains and laying out necklaces flat in a jewelry box. These methods, she assured, would significantly reduce the risk of tangling. For home organization, Gottlieb mentioned her use of lined drawers, providing easy access to her jewelry and keeping it in excellent condition.

An Extra Tip: Keeping the Clasp in Place

While the article primarily revolves around Gottlieb’s advice, an additional hack was shared by wedding photographer Samantha Sickels. Sickels suggested using eyelash glue on the back of a necklace to keep the clasp from sliding to the front, a simple yet ingenious solution to a common annoyance.

The article concludes with an advertisement for Day West’s Secret Weapon Kit, a skincare regimen, which, though unrelated to the main topic of necklace organization, might be of interest to the jewelry-loving audience.

Fashion How To Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

