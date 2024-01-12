Stephanie Gottlieb Shares Secrets to Prevent Necklace Tangles

Renowned New York City-based jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, has shared game-changing tips to prevent the vexing issue of necklace chains tangling when worn together. In a recent TikTok video, the founder and creative director of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, offered her expert advice, a benefit to her followers and customers, including celebrities like Britney Spears, Bethenny Frankel, and Paige DeSorbo.

The Art of Preventing Tangles

According to Gottlieb, the key lies in varying chain styles and maintaining a minimum two-inch gap between the lengths of different necklaces. She demonstrated this technique using pieces from her own collection, including a bead chain, a rolo chain, and a big oval link chain. These chains, worn at lengths of 15, 18, and 20 inches respectively, beautifully exemplified her tip.

Traveling with Jewelry: No More Tangles

In the same video, Gottlieb also shared her organizational hacks for traveling with jewelry. She stressed the effectiveness of using small plastic bags with clasped chains and laying out necklaces flat in a jewelry box. These methods, she assured, would significantly reduce the risk of tangling. For home organization, Gottlieb mentioned her use of lined drawers, providing easy access to her jewelry and keeping it in excellent condition.

An Extra Tip: Keeping the Clasp in Place

While the article primarily revolves around Gottlieb’s advice, an additional hack was shared by wedding photographer Samantha Sickels. Sickels suggested using eyelash glue on the back of a necklace to keep the clasp from sliding to the front, a simple yet ingenious solution to a common annoyance.

While the article primarily revolves around Gottlieb's advice, an additional hack was shared by wedding photographer Samantha Sickels. Sickels suggested using eyelash glue on the back of a necklace to keep the clasp from sliding to the front, a simple yet ingenious solution to a common annoyance.