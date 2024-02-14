Step into a Miniature Marvel: Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society Open House

This Saturday, the Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society invites you to step into a world of miniature marvels. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., their doors swing wide in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59, a stone's throw south of the UPRR depot and just shy of the Benton Overpass.

Advertisment

A Miniature Universe Unveiled

Embark on a journey that transcends scale, as the Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society rolls out an open house event this coming Saturday. The magic unfolds in the historic Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59, a picturesque location nestled south of the UPRR depot and north of the Benton Overpass.

This society of dedicated hobbyists and history enthusiasts has spent countless hours crafting intricate model railroads that captivate the imagination. With tracks winding through meticulously designed landscapes, these miniature worlds offer a nostalgic glimpse into the golden age of rail travel.

Advertisment

Preserving History, One Track at a Time

The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society's open house event is more than just a showcase of impressive model-making skills. It's a labor of love aimed at preserving the rich legacy of railroading in our region.

"We want to share our passion for model railroading and its connection to our local history," says society president, John Thompson. "These models serve as a tangible link to the past, reminding us of the crucial role railroads played in shaping our communities."

Advertisment

A Community Gathering for All Ages

This Saturday's open house event promises to be an engaging experience for rail fans, history buffs, and families looking for a unique outing. Visitors can expect guided tours, interactive demonstrations, and the opportunity to get hands-on with some of the models.

Thompson adds, "Our goal is to make this event accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned modeler or simply curious about railroad history, there's something here for you."

So mark your calendars for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society welcomes you to their open house event, held at the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59. This is an excellent opportunity to appreciate the artistry and historical significance of model railroading, all while enjoying a free, family-friendly event.

In the heart of Pocatello, a community gathers to celebrate a shared love for railroading history. Model trains weave stories of yesteryears, connecting us to our past and reminding us of the powerful role these iron horses played in shaping our present.