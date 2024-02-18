Step Back in Time: The Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza Returns

As the calendar pages turn to August, the picturesque South Cerney Airfield is set to transform into a lively tableau of history, culture, and nostalgia with the return of the Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza from August 2 to August 4. This grand celebration, rooted in the rich tapestry of countryside life and vintage transport, has been a beacon of heritage and education since its inception in 1975. With each passing year, the event has burgeoned into one of the UK's most anticipated gatherings, attracting enthusiasts and families alike to revel in a bygone era brought to life.

A Journey Through Time

At the heart of the Extravaganza is an impressive array of classic transport that tells the story of mobility over the ages. From gleaming buses and coaches to motorcycles, bicycles, and even quaint vintage caravans, the event showcases the evolution of travel and transport. The spectacle extends to the skies with the airfield's history as a backdrop, creating a perfect synergy between land and air. Not to be outshined, the steam section stands as the star of the show, featuring an astounding collection of 30 miniature steam engines, over 70 stationary engines, and 60 full-size steam behemoths, each with its own story.

More Than Machines

However, the Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza is more than just a display of machinery and engineering marvels. It's a cultural festival that breathes life into the past through live music, lindy hop dancing, and a dive into vintage fashion within the newly introduced vintage entertainment tent. Families can enjoy traditional vintage fairground rides, and children are invited to marvel at the wonders of the animal arena. The event's commitment to education and entertainment shines through in the three live arenas where vehicles parade in their glory, accompanied by knowledgeable commentary that weaves together tales of history, innovation, and human endeavor.

A Legacy of Volunteerism and Preservation

What makes the Extravaganza truly remarkable is its foundation of volunteerism. Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, the event embodies a passion for preserving and sharing the unique transport history that has shaped the modern world. This commitment to informing and educating the public, while providing an entertaining escape into the past, ensures that the Extravaganza remains a cherished event for all ages. With advance tickets now available, attendees are encouraged to partake in this journey through time, celebrating the enduring legacy of vintage transport and countryside life.

As the sun sets on South Cerney Airfield come August 4, the Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Extravaganza will once again have woven a rich tapestry of history, culture, and community. Through the roar of engines, the laughter of children, and the melodies of yesteryears, the event stands as a testament to the enduring allure of the past and its invaluable lessons for the future. In its pursuit of preserving history, the Extravaganza not only entertains but educates, ensuring that the legacy of vintage transport and countryside charm is carried forward for generations to come.