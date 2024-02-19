Step Back in Time: Old Sturbridge Village Hosts Maple Days and Spring Promotions

Imagine stepping into a world where the sweet aroma of maple syrup fills the air, and the simplicity of 19th-century life envelops you in a comforting embrace. This March and April, Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts invites families to do just that, offering a rare glimpse into early New England life through a series of engaging events and special promotions. Among the highlights are the much-anticipated Maple Days, a celebration of traditional maple sugaring techniques, and a Springtime Savings promotion that makes history accessible and affordable for families.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Time: Maple Days

The crisp New England spring air is set to welcome visitors to the historic Maple Days, where the art of maple sugaring, a treasured tradition of the early 19th century, comes to life. As you wander through the village, costumed historians demonstrate the painstaking process of sap collection, the gentle boil, and the transformation into rich maple sugar. This immersive experience not only educates but entices the senses, as guests witness firsthand how this sweet staple was crafted long before modern conveniences.

Artisans add to the authenticity, showcasing maple-related crafts and providing a tangible connection to the past. The village's commitment to authenticity extends to the palate, with period foods prepared using maple products, offering a taste of history. For those enchanted by the experience, Maple Days also presents an opportunity to take a piece of history home, with maple syrup, candy, and themed items available for purchase, supporting the educational mission of Old Sturbridge Village.

Advertisment

Springtime Savings: A Gift of Learning

Embracing the spirit of spring, Old Sturbridge Village unveils a Springtime Savings promotion, an inviting prospect for families. From March 1 to April 28, two children aged 17 or under can explore the past for free with an adult's daytime admission ticket. This initiative, aimed at fostering a love for history among the younger generation, provides a cost-effective way for families to experience the village's rich tapestry of stories, demonstrations, and interactions with historical actors.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tieri highlights the significance of this initiative, "Experiencing history firsthand through this immersive journey not only educates but inspires curiosity and wonder among visitors of all ages." The village's array of activities, including special events like St. Patrick's Day, Women's History Days, Patriots' Day Weekend, and Village Earth Day, ensures that every visit is both educational and memorable.

Advertisment

A Living Legacy

Founded in 1946, Old Sturbridge Village stands as one of the largest living history museums in New England, with over 40 historical buildings dotting its landscape. This recreated 1830s rural New England town offers a window into the past, where visitors can interact with costumed historians, engage in hands-on learning, and witness the daily routines of early Americans. The village-made wares, books, specialty food products, and New England made gifts further enrich the visitor experience, making history tangible.

Operating Wednesday through Sunday, with extended hours in April, the village accommodates the schedules of families and history enthusiasts alike. An additional incentive, adults purchasing tickets online receive a $3 discount, making the journey through time an accessible adventure for all.

As the days grow longer and the earth reawakens from its winter slumber, Old Sturbridge Village stands ready to welcome visitors into a world where history is not just observed but lived. Through the Maple Days celebration and the Springtime Savings promotion, the village continues to fulfill its mission of preserving and sharing the stories of early New England life, offering a unique blend of education, exploration, and enjoyment that resonates with visitors long after they've returned to the present.