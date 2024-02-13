Turner County, South Dakota - February 13, 2024. A chilling winter afternoon turned eventful when a deputy advised two individuals walking on Swan Lake to evacuate the area due to open spots and slush along the shoreline.

The Icy Hazard

As temperatures fluctuate and ice begins to warm and thaw, ice safety becomes a paramount concern for local officials and residents alike. The inherent risk of walking on ice cannot be ignored – falls and injuries are all too common, with some incidents even proving fatal.

A Matter of Grip

To mitigate the danger, experts recommend wearing well-fitting footwear with excellent traction. According to biomedical engineer Sophia Yue Li, the secret to maintaining stability on ice lies in the materials used in the soles of shoes or boots.

“Newer materials like Arctic Grip and IceBite Grip have proven to be particularly effective,” explains Li. “These materials combine rubber and hard particles like fiberglass to create an enhanced grip on icy surfaces.”

Finding the Perfect Fit

The tread pattern of the shoes, while often considered crucial, is actually secondary to the material and its condition. Li advises that it is essential to ensure footwear is not excessively worn, as this can compromise its ability to grip the ice.

To determine the best option for safe ice navigation, Li recommends testing various pairs in a controlled environment, such as an icy patch next to a fence.

As the winter season continues, Turner County officials urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety while walking on ice. By taking the necessary precautions and investing in appropriate footwear, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and enjoy the beauty of winter without fear.